Comrades: Happy Current Thing month, sponsored by Globohomo Globocorp ESG and The Current Thing Company!

June is Current Thing Month, when Karenland FUPAZ NPCs celebrate all of the things: LGBTQ+, BLM/Juneteenth, Azov Battalion, abortions, etc. Everyone flies technicolor flags to celebrate The Resistance and The Science. So stunning, so brave!

The last funny sketch that SNL made before it devolved into regime bootlicking was Stefon, a scenester played by Bill Hader. He would describe absurdities featured at New York’s hottest club, while struggling to contain his laughter. Below is what Stefon would say about the Current Thing Month interspersed with pictures from the festivities.

WARNING: Eye bleach may be required, which I have provided at the end. I debated not posting this, but we need documentation of open child abuse for future humans to understand how demonic this era was.

If you’re looking to celebrate The Current Thing in the most flamboyant way, I know just the place for you. Karenland’s hottest club is WEIMAR.

Located in the basement of a desecrated church between a heroin injection site and child trans surgery clinic, this place has everything…

Parents are not allowed…

Family friendly drag brunch…

Desmond is Amazing…

Gay Boy Scouts…

Ivy League Dr. Mengele…

They/them flash groomer…

Uncle Joe Brandon sniffing kids…

Hunter smoking crack and banging hookers…

Horizontal Heiress hugging drag queens…

Zelensky sniffing coke…

Pritzker surgeries and drugs…

Tranny admirals hugging intersectional propagandists…

Amber Turd…

A trans child of a pastor who evangelizes trans to other children…

There’s even an after hour’s bar filled with Minor Attracted Persons!

What are Minor Attracted Persons?

It’s that thing where they don’t use the word pedophile to be more “inclusive”.

EYE BLEACH:

Jordan Peterson on the importance of being ethical:

A Christian response to wokeness:

Based Ugandans:

Based Jamaicans:

Based Sharia: