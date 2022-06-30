Comrades: Happy Current Thing month, sponsored by Globohomo Globocorp ESG and The Current Thing Company!
June is Current Thing Month, when Karenland FUPAZ NPCs celebrate all of the things: LGBTQ+, BLM/Juneteenth, Azov Battalion, abortions, etc. Everyone flies technicolor flags to celebrate The Resistance and The Science. So stunning, so brave!
The last funny sketch that SNL made before it devolved into regime bootlicking was Stefon, a scenester played by Bill Hader. He would describe absurdities featured at New York’s hottest club, while struggling to contain his laughter. Below is what Stefon would say about the Current Thing Month interspersed with pictures from the festivities.
WARNING: Eye bleach may be required, which I have provided at the end. I debated not posting this, but we need documentation of open child abuse for future humans to understand how demonic this era was.
If you’re looking to celebrate The Current Thing in the most flamboyant way, I know just the place for you. Karenland’s hottest club is WEIMAR.
Located in the basement of a desecrated church between a heroin injection site and child trans surgery clinic, this place has everything…
Parents are not allowed…
Family friendly drag brunch…
Desmond is Amazing…
Gay Boy Scouts…
Ivy League Dr. Mengele…
They/them flash groomer…
Uncle Joe Brandon sniffing kids…
Hunter smoking crack and banging hookers…
Horizontal Heiress hugging drag queens…
Zelensky sniffing coke…
Pritzker surgeries and drugs…
Tranny admirals hugging intersectional propagandists…
Amber Turd…
A trans child of a pastor who evangelizes trans to other children…
There’s even an after hour’s bar filled with Minor Attracted Persons!
What are Minor Attracted Persons?
It’s that thing where they don’t use the word pedophile to be more “inclusive”.
EYE BLEACH:
Jordan Peterson on the importance of being ethical:
A Christian response to wokeness:
Based Ugandans:
Based Jamaicans:
Based Sharia:
Thanks, Yuri. Another brilliant post but one mistakenly read before my coffee. Cultural decay, endless and pointless wars, divisive ideologies, bureaucratic oppression in the name of public health and climate change and inflicting overall economic misery are just a few of the goodies our overlords plan for us. We must protect our children - parents fighting against this perversion and malevolence at local school board are today’s warriors. St Paul warned us - “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against powers and principalities against the rulers of darkness in this world against spiritual wickedness in high places”
There isn't enough blood pressure medication in circulation today to allow me to watch all the attached delusional recordings, humor has its limits. But thank you for humorously revealing the absurdities of the idiocracy regime (the characters in that movie were actually more legitimate than the current thing reality circus).
The good thing is that there appears to be a directional 'transition' happening. Fewer adulterated rainbows, fewer 'radiant' haircolor karyns and fewer clown car parades have littered our streets in recent weeks.