Comrades: Bootlicking “journalists” love to slander and smear others, but hate it when the spotlight is turned on them.

In How To Become #1 on Substack and How to Post a Cringe Comment, I analyzed the Substacks of regime regurgitators Dan Rather and Heather Cox Richardson, respectively. Ironically, the NPC purple check writers are subsidizing Substack’s existence and our ability to write here. As requested by many readers on Substack Notes, today I shall venture into the heart of darkness of The Bulwark/Bootlick.

The Bulwark’s subversive, astroturfed propaganda begins in the way these never-Trump “Conservatives” describe themselves. I have never seen them publish anything criticizing Democrats, corporations, or wars. They all voted for Biden and yet they claim:

Founded in 2018 by Sarah Longwell, Charlie Sykes, and Bill Kristol, The Bulwark focuses on political analysis and reporting without partisan loyalties or tribal prejudices. We put country over party. We know that we’re all in this together. Come join us. We’ve got a country to save.

You wouldn’t trust any of these people to watch your dog. Yet here they are shaping our nation’s discourse while making a pretty penny from TDS. Since these fine folks would happily send FBI/Blackwater after me and some are likely working for intelligence agencies, I have put the rest behind the paywall. AI could improve news by conducting physiognomy and education checks, showing political donations/bias/work, and flagging any previous reporting that was proven false.

Standard Bulwark takes:

The spicy skewering begins after the paywall…

Bill Kristol is the headliner of The Bulwark. He leaves a massive trail of destruction and has an unholy amount of blood on his hands. Born into a neocon warmonger family and the owner of 2 Harvard degrees, he is the notorious architect of the Iraq War who pushed the false WMD narrative. He labels our many military interventions as “liberations”, not “invasions”. To this day, he has not apologized and believes the invasion and occupation of Iraq was a net positive despite 5,000+ American troops and 1,000,000+ Iraqis killed, plus millions more maimed or displaced. In a sane world, anything that comes out of his mouth and organization he is affiliated with would be immediately discredited.

Sarah Longwell is the founder of Republican Voters Against Trump (now the Republican Accountability Project), which spent $35 million to defeat Trump in 2020. Her Bulwark photo is Tinder-level false advertising compared to IRL:

Tim Miller was the communications director for the Jeb Bush 2016 presidential campaign. Anyone who worked on that campaign should never work in politics again for having no understanding of politics and human nature. Why would anyone vote for a low-energy younger brother of a warmonger president? Like his colleague stunning and brave Sarah, Tim is also gay. What are the odds of such overrepresentation in a “Conservative” publication? He clutches pearls about “Don’t Say Gay” and brags about sending his child to a private school in Oakland where teachers are allowed to groom:

Charlie Sykes is the prototypical RINO. As a prominent conservative radio host in Wisconsin, he elevated House Speaker Paul Ryan and Gov. Scott Walker to national prominence. Now he shills for MSNBC, wrote a book called “How the Right Lost its Mind”, and thinks orange man is Hitler:

He speaks of a Faustian bargain — “What are you willing to sell out in order to get tax reform?” — and likened those around Trump to the dupes who surrounded Adolf Hitler, convinced they could control him once he gained power. “So this is the Franz von Papen plan, right?” Sykes said, referring to the German chancellor who preceded the Nazi dictator.

Will Saletan loves corporations. He has come to the defense of Disney and Pfizer. Also pushed using force in Iraq. Little is known about his personal life.

For Adam Keiper, Sonny Bunch, Jonathan Last, Jim Swift and Mona Charen, a picture says a thousand words:

Honorable mention to the purple checks who don’t work at The Bulwark, but enthusiastically regurgitate regime propaganda. Sadly all of them have blocked me :(

Heather Cox Richardson:

Dan Rather:

Groomer Project founder Steve Schmidt:

Joyce Vance:

Judd Legum:

Seth Abramson:

Noah Smith:

Matt Yglesias: