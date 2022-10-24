Comrades: Fiction and reality continue to merge.

In Part 1 of How to Speak French, I examined the cover-ups of “vibrant local youths” attacking fans at this year’s Champions League Final in Paris. The movie Athena captures that lawless no-go-zone phenomenon better than any film has. It is the violent European version of Idiocracy.

Before diving into the movie’s themes and implications, I want to acknowledge its world class cinematography and acting. Every scene is pulsating because of the camera work and characters. Despite the black pill plot, from a pure entertainment value standpoint it gets the adrenaline flowing.

Athena follows 3 brothers through a violent uprising in a Paris banlieue. Their youngest brother was killed by police brutality and they take 3 different paths: vengeful violence (haunting performance with sanpaku eyes), pragmatic compromise, and profiteering nihilism. Most of the cast came from a vibrant neighborhood south of Paris where the movie was filmed.

Athena is documentary about the final stage of demoralization - normalization. Every European city is now one viral video away from destruction. For decades, they have welcomed one Trojan horse after another to the point where those horses are now cemented Medieval fortresses within the borders. Its inhabitants are already going Greek on the slumbering Trojans with machetes, grenades, suicide bombings, grooming, and female genital mutilation.

The George Floyd riots will be child’s play compared to the Athena style riots to come because Europeans have no way to defend themselves. No cars, no firearms, no cavalry. We are all living in this movie knowing that it will end in tears, but most of the audience is munching on their popcorn like it’s a fairy tale where everyone lives happily ever after.

Shortly after Athena was released, the city hall of Paris was overrun by migrants demanding housing - but don’t call it an insurrection:

The frogs will fight each other instead of the rulers who boiled them:

Everyone knows which side WEF Catamite Napoleon is on:

12 year old Lola Daviet and countless women and girls have been sacrificed at the alter of mass migration:

Bataclan was bombed:

Je Suis Charlie:

The yellow vests have been brutalized by Macron’s thugs…

The Eiffel Tower has gone “green”:

The Notre Dame has burned:

Camp of the Saints predicted all of this half a century ago in 1973, a decade before Yuri’s famous interview in 1984. They were warned. No one listened. Leaders sold out their citizens. How much more can the continent endure? What will happen this winter when the peasants must choose between heating their homes and filling their stomachs, while migrants keep getting everything for free? Will France and the EU still be functional by the time the 2024 Olympics arrives?

On the bright side, France has an incredible soccer team. They have a great chance to become the first repeat World Cup Champions since Pele’s Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Allez le Bleus!

UPDATE from a reader: Chinese people’s impressions of their new vassal states are quite revealing: