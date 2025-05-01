How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Charles Wemyss, Jr.
12h

Perhaps as the Dept. of Education is unwound, and we get back to teaching something important in schools, like how to do math and how to read, someone smart will say “Hey what about the music, art and shop classes we used to teach?” Then someone else smart would say “Yeah, what about it?!” A nation devoid of art and music and a people that can not read and write is doomed to fail. That is what many of the elite hyper wealthy pray for every night. They get all the goodies, the surfs? Well they are there are there for the pleasure of the wealthy elites. Crush the spirit of art and music in a soul and nothing good comes of it. Look at the music from the 1960’s, it burst with creativity on all levels. The stuff now? Need one say more.

Maria
12h

I often wonder where all the hate in the world comes from and, you are correct, it's the destruction of beauty and God - well done Mr. Bezmenov.

