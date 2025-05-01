Comrades: Let’s MABA - Make America Beautiful Again.

The short-term vibe shift needs commitment to establish a long-term golden age. An electoral victory is important, but temporary. If we make America beautiful again through culture and art, our children and grandchildren will flourish.

Michelangelo is the most well-known beneficiary of patronage. His art has inspired billions. The Medici family’s business interests are long gone, but their name has achieved immortality alongside Michelangelo and a stable of other artists they supported including Donatello, Raphael, da Vinci, and Boticelli. They also financed the construction of Saint Peter's Basilica and Florence Cathedral, as well as the invention of the piano and opera.

The Medicis led the Counter-Reformation through the patronage of magnificent art. Who is willing to lead our current counter-revolution? For more details, read the article beloow and reach out if you are interested in helping build the network - yuribezmenov22 [at] protonmail [dot] com.

Leftists like Rosie Rios should be nowhere near the America 250 celebrations: