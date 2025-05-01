How To Make America Beautiful Again
Winning the counter-cultural revolution with patronage networks
Comrades: Let’s MABA - Make America Beautiful Again.
The short-term vibe shift needs commitment to establish a long-term golden age. An electoral victory is important, but temporary. If we make America beautiful again through culture and art, our children and grandchildren will flourish.
Michelangelo is the most well-known beneficiary of patronage. His art has inspired billions. The Medici family’s business interests are long gone, but their name has achieved immortality alongside Michelangelo and a stable of other artists they supported including Donatello, Raphael, da Vinci, and Boticelli. They also financed the construction of Saint Peter's Basilica and Florence Cathedral, as well as the invention of the piano and opera.
The Medicis led the Counter-Reformation through the patronage of magnificent art. Who is willing to lead our current counter-revolution? For more details, read the article beloow and reach out if you are interested in helping build the network - yuribezmenov22 [at] protonmail [dot] com.
Perhaps as the Dept. of Education is unwound, and we get back to teaching something important in schools, like how to do math and how to read, someone smart will say “Hey what about the music, art and shop classes we used to teach?” Then someone else smart would say “Yeah, what about it?!” A nation devoid of art and music and a people that can not read and write is doomed to fail. That is what many of the elite hyper wealthy pray for every night. They get all the goodies, the surfs? Well they are there are there for the pleasure of the wealthy elites. Crush the spirit of art and music in a soul and nothing good comes of it. Look at the music from the 1960’s, it burst with creativity on all levels. The stuff now? Need one say more.
I often wonder where all the hate in the world comes from and, you are correct, it's the destruction of beauty and God - well done Mr. Bezmenov.