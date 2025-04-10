Comrades: Norm Eisen is orchestrating color revolutions in plain sight. In January, he published "Democracy Playbook 2025: 7 Pillars to Defend Democracy” for the Brookings Institute. You can judge this book by its cover - in this case, democracy means mob rule by masked red guards. The full report can be found here if you want to sift through all the word salad. Allow me to translate the most absurd portions.

This third edition of the Democracy Playbook updates its predecessor 2019 and 2021 publications of evidence-based best practices for reversing democratic backsliding. We have added the research and developments of the eventful past three years—and have done so with an eye toward what is likely to be a challenging 2025. Our aim as before is to help citizens and stakeholders reclaim good governance, transparency, and the rule of law, and strengthen democratic resilience in the face of dangerous autocrats. Recent events in the United States, South Korea, Romania, France, Germany, Georgia, and elsewhere around the world remind us of the precarious challenge democratic actors face to either preserve or rebuild democracy and freedoms in the year ahead. The far-reaching consequences of a decades-long run of global authoritarian resurgence and democratic decay (albeit with fits and starts) make renewing, reenergizing, and advancing liberal democracy all the more necessary.

Democracy is when Norm likes your election results, backsliding is when he doesn’t. Americans democratically elected Donald Trump, even though Norm tried to imprison him through lawfare for over a decade. Romania and France have banned their leading opposition candidates from running in upcoming elections, but he doesn’t find that precarious. Germany wants to make AfD illegal. Georgia is problematic because it successfully countered a color revolution.

The 7 pillars to defend democracy:

TRANSLATION - The 7 pillars of color revolutions:

Protect cheating Defend lawfare Fight transparency Reinforce propaganda space Protect cronyism Censor information we don’t like Make democracy deliver for leftists

Pillar 1: Protect elections aka Protect cheating

Safe, free, and fair elections are the cornerstone of democracy and are integral to preventing and reversing autocracy. U.S. elections in recent years have seen a resurgence of efforts to restrict voter access and create real or perceived obstacles and threats to electoral integrity… This effort in 2025 and beyond to ensure election integrity should include a committed private sector, including leading technology, media, and social media companies, collaborating closely with civil society, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), government, and others to ensure election integrity and security.

Voter access means mass mail-in vote dumps and ballot harvesting with no voter ID. Democracy is when unelected private/public partnerships between tech companies and NGOs “fortify” elections. Shadow campaigns and cover-ups give voters confidence in free and fair elections.

Pillar 2: Defend rule of law aka Defend Lawfare

Threats to the judiciary have also been on the rise, as Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court John Roberts highlighted in his 2024 end-of-year report. Chief Justice Roberts identified four areas of concern: “(1) violence, (2) intimidation, (3) disinformation, and (4) threats to defy lawfully entered judgments.” Insisting on the operation of the rule of law, with all its flaws, is critical to deterring and preventing illiberal influence.

Is Justice Roberts referring to the violence and intimidation of conservative justices after the Roe decision was leaked? Has he found the leaker? Does he think that any random district judge can tell deportation flights to turn around or reverse the firings of bureaucrats? What does he define as disinformation?

Why did he spend a week with Norm in the Czech Republic to "work on American and European Rule of Law issues together”?!

Pillar 3: Fight Corruption aka Fight Transparency

In order to retain trust in the democratic system, and democracy itself, it is essential to combat corruption. Americans have deep concerns about corruption at all levels of government. Corrupt officials, including most autocrats, abuse publicly entrusted power to enrich themselves and their proxies. Actors at all levels and across all sectors must insist on government transparency, ethics, and accountability and use every tool available to push against corrupt practices.

Democracy dies in the darkness! Norm’s daughter Tamar has taken taxpayer funds from a shadowy NGO. From Biden to Boasberg, the incestuous swamp families enrich themselves with our money.

Pillar 4: Reinforce Civic and Media Space aka Reinforce Propaganda

Democracy alliances globally are increasingly threatened. Singling out activists and entities, like NGOs and independent media—through foreign agent laws or terrorist-sponsor labels—is central to the autocratic playbook. For example, U.S. democracy actors now see challenges reminiscent of the ones faced by civil society and other pro-democracy advocates, including in Hungary, China, and Russia, as well as globally… These growing efforts to close civic space and weaken independent journalism must be vigorously resisted by civil society, media, and political opposition. Non-state actors should be prepared to surge financial and other support to targeted entities, organize against government actions that seek to wrongly target dissent, and endorse laws that promote protections of individuals from political attacks. There must also be an effort to address the proliferation of false claims both online and by mainstream media outlets, which affected how voters viewed each candidate in the November 2024 election and which millions of Americans spread knowingly.

NGOs like USAID and NED are subversive foreign agents. Sovereign countries have a right to protect themselves from astroturfing and color revolution campaigns. Norm loves non-state actors like daddy Soros because they do the dirty work of regime change.

Pillar 5: Protect Pluralistic Governance aka Protect Cronyism

In a democracy, elected and appointed officials should serve the public interest and that of democracy as a whole—and not political partisanship or personal grudges… All democratic actors are charged with seeking respectful public discourse on critical issues while resisting slides toward toxic identity politics… The military, law enforcement, and other arms of government must continue recognizing the threat from extremist ideologies, resist instruction that aligns with those views, and implement programs that train law enforcement—from recruitment to return to civilian life—on these dangers.”

Unholy gaslighting. This is the guy who devoted his life towards impeding and imprisoning Trump. The Democrat party he supports is built on identity politics with DEI, BLM, and LGBTQ+. What could possibly go wrong when you train the military and law enforcement to target wrongthink? Europe is finding out.

Pillar 6: Counter Disinformation

Social media’s ability to amplify disinformation and manipulate narratives has been exploited by authoritarians to flood the information space with anti-democratic propaganda. The increasing prevalence of AI could worsen the flow of false content online (traditional media, which we discuss in Pillar 4 above, also has a central role to play in combating disinformation, but there have been worrying signs that some corporate owners are abdicating this role)… Federal action may be uncertain, but pro-democracy proponents at the state level should consider wielding their considerable regulatory power to minimize the destabilizing effects of new and evolving technologies while discovering ways of leveraging them to democratize public spaces. They may find partners in allied regulators such as the EU, Brazil, and globally in 2025.

MSM is not aggressive enough in its propaganda. Social media is dangerous because it provides other perspectives. The EU and Brazil are such paragons of democracy where socialists prosecute their opponents.

Pillar 7: Make Democracy Deliver

Pro-democracy actors must strengthen their commitment to supporting policies at the national, state, and local levels of inclusive growth that tackle economic inequality and improve well-being and opportunity across all demographic lines, including race, class, and geography. In the U.S., this includes bolstering labor unions that are increasingly supported by the American public and critical to the health of our democracy and to addressing inequality… Domestic actors can find expertise and collaboration across the U.S. and with their international peers to seek to form a more unified and coherent effort. That must include efforts to address the large-scale ramifications of climate change, including increases in natural disaster recovery, climate refugees, and infrastructure protection policies.

Buzzword bingo time. Inclusive growth, climate change, and labor unions are pro democracy. That’s odd because none of them are mentioned in the Constitution, but Norm wants to tear it apart for The Current Thing. Democrats have worsened inequality with mass migration and inflation.

In advance of the inauguration of a new U.S. president, it is not an exaggeration to say that all of these seven pillars are under stress. The advance of illiberalism and autocracy here are part of a two-decade global trend. We are barreling toward a dangerous path with serious repercussions for democracy, freedoms, and security in America—and around the world. When utilized by democratic stakeholders, the actions we describe in our seven pillars and in the remainder of this updated Playbook show that it is possible to defend liberal democracies. We have seen this in recent years in places as diverse as Poland, Brazil, Moldova, and the Czech Republic, where the levers of power were held by illiberal actors, and democratic coalitions have gained or have come back to power.

Norm was Ambassador to the Czech Republic, the perfect position to orchestrate color revolutions. Globalists running Brazil, Poland, and Moldova are persecuting their opponents. Keep shining a spotlight on this subversion agent.

