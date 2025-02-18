Comrades: Hope and change was subversion and demoralization.

Credit where it’s due. The Obama 2008 campaign was a master class in propaganda. It one-shotted the millennials, who still vote blue more than any other generation. I saw many of my college classmates cry on election night, the same way many shed tears for Mao and Stalin during their marches towards utopia. Grown men still fawn over Saint Barry like teenage girls seeing Taylor Swift. They have not grown up and their entire world view has been frozen for 16 years. The cognitive dissonance has only gotten stronger for many, as MSM and peer pressuure relentlessly enforced The Narrartive.

As president, Obama delivered neither hope no change. He prolonged the forever wars and bailed out the banks. His staff was full of swamp and corporate cronies. Woke DEI took over in his second term. But the man could make speeches that were catnip to his adoring fans. Over the decade since Obama left office, we have learned that much of the “grassroots” social justice movement was astroturfed by our own laundered taxpayer funds.

The authenticity of MAGA and Trump, combined with Elon’s purchase of X to restore free speech and DOGE’s transparency, has fully exposed the old regime as naked emperors. Hope and change had no chance against FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT. The truth is undefeated, even in an empire of lies. Reality requires no propaganda.

Shepard Fairey was the DNC’s agitprop sorcerer - a modern day Goebbels. He created the Hope and Change poster. Through the progression of his work, we can see the agitprop devolving in quality. He followed up his career-defining iconic poster with “We the People” and “Kamala Forward”. The images radiate fakeness and distortions. As you’d expect from the DNC, struggle sessions have been held against his white privilege.

Obama’s presidential portrait symbolizes the downfall of DNC propaganda from cool to cringe. The stunning and brave artist, Kehinde Wiley, has been accused by multiple men of sexual assault. He may have left some evidence on Obama’s face:

Obama failed at the most important role of a leader. He never developed a succession plan. Democrats thought they could win in perpetuity by opening the border and pushing more diverse intersectional candidates, but they still don’t realize the spell has been broken. Obama was a generational talent that their bench is bereft of. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is dollar store Obama, a pale imitation who tries to copy pasta Obama’s speaking style. Kamala was astroturfed as a female Obama. Never forget Obama’s barbs at Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ dinner, which he will rue for the rest of his life. Now we are unburdened by what has been.

The Obama Foundation announced a rebranding that is full of word salad. How much money did they waste on this? Allow me to translate.

The Obama Foundation has always been more than an organization—it’s a movement grounded in hope, community, and the belief that ordinary people can create lasting change. See our new refreshed visual identity: a dynamic blend of lively colors, custom typography, and graphics rooted in our history and designed to inspire, empower, and connect changemakers around the world.

It’s more than an organization and a movement. It’s a cult. “Changemaker” means Marxist red guards and commissars.

From the beginning, the Obama rising sun logo symbolized optimism and progress. Paired with the bold, modern Gotham typeface known worldwide from the iconic Shepard Fairey's "Hope" poster, it became synonymous with a new era of political and social change. The Obama campaign's visual identity was revolutionary, leveraging design not just as decoration but as a powerful storytelling tool. The rising sun emblem transcended traditional branding—painted on barns, stitched into quilts, and screen-printed onto grassroots merchandise.

Shepard Fairey has the perfect name for his role. Worship the rising sun! The sun never sets on the revolutionary woke empire. Luigi and the leftist army are prepared to kamikaze for the divine winds of social justice. Just don’t ask them about who made their healthcare unaffordable with the “Affordable Care Act”.

As The Obama Foundation prepares for the opening of the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago's South Side in 2026, the visual identity has been updated to stay connected to our past but inspire new leaders to look to the future. We partnered with Manual Creative, Work & Co, and Myself & Others to connect the Foundation’s ongoing global programming to the physical Center, creating a cohesive system that honors the past and looks to the future.

The Obama Presidential Center has spent $830 million on ugly brutalism and cracking concrete. Like everything Democrats do, it is delayed and over budget. Commissars are feeding at the trough of limousine liberal donor and taxpayer funds.

Our refreshed visual identity is built on a flexible design system that feels both sophisticated and structured, while remaining youthful and energized. Key elements include: Color Palette: Our signature color, cobalt blue, represents optimism, vibrancy, and richness. It reflects the dynamic spirit of the Foundation.

Typography: From our heritage using Gotham to the striking energy of Gotham Condensed, our typography instills trust and sparks engagement. Three bespoke versions of Gotham Condensed Bold represent diverse voices and perspectives.

Illustrations: Visual storytelling embodies themes like empowerment, community, education, and progress, leveraging a diverse set of artistic styles to reflect our value of diverse perspectives.

Motions: Guided by five principles that add depth and bring our identity to life—advance, uncover, grow, unite, and ambient harmony.

Graphics: Radiating geometric patterns inspired by our logo symbolize the ripple effect of small acts creating meaningful change.

People get paid to come up with this BS. “Advance, uncover, grow, unite, and ambient harmony” sounds like your final sensations after drinking the kool-aid. Hello darkness my old friend…

