Comrades: The Art of the Troll is the new Art of the Deal.

Trump’s The Art of the Deal sold over a million copies. When it debuted in 1987, The New York Times raved: “Trump makes one believe for a moment in the American dream again.” In 2024, the American dream is back and better than ever. Trump has mastered the art of the troll, a uniquely American irreverent comedic spirit. The world has never seen a such a mimetic President whose verbal weaves, savage nicknames, and facial expressions make meme magic. The entire course of history shifted after he dodged an assassin’s bullets.

Meme News Network’s first episode will commemorate Trump’s greatest trolls over the past decade. May the next four years be full of iconic images like these as he presides over spectacles including America’s 250th birthday, 2026 World Cup, and 2028 Olympics. Get your popcorn ready!

***TWITTER LINK HERE and images with script below: https://x.com/yuribezmenov22/status/1866186063347347674

THE ART OF THE TROLL

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP with YURI BEZMENOV

When an assassin shoots you in the ear, get back up, pump your fists, and yell FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT.

When Comrade Kamala falsely claims she worked at McDonald’s, work a shift and serve fries.

When Sleepy Joe calls your supporters garbage, drive a garbage truck and take out the trash.

When The Swamp wages lawfare and arrests you, take a badass mugshot.

When fellow troll Elon endorses you, invite him to a rally so he can jump for joy.

When Crooked Hillary says that it’s good you’re not in charge of the country, tell her “Because you’d be in jail” and then win.

When a debate moderator attacks you for saying mean things about women, say “Only Rosie O’Donnell”.

When Low Energy Jeb Bush tries to be high energy, give him a low five.

When neocon RINO Mitt Romney begs for a position in your administration, invite him to dinner to taunt him.

When a minion comes trick or treating at the White House, put a candy bar on its head.

When MSM spews propaganda about you, call them fake news.

When Greta Thunberg shrieks “How dare you!”, ignore her because she’s a petulant child and take all of the CO2 out of the room.

When bureaucrats ban fireworks from Independence Day celebrations at Mount Rushmore, give a rousing speech there and position your head as the fifth president.

When Merkel scolds you, mog her with your wingman Abe.

When a small country’s leader is in your way, shove him aside because the president of the world’s greatest country should always stand front and center in the group photo.

When hosting the college football champions, treat them to an epic McDonald’s spread.

When you recover from COVID, rip your mask off.

When Chucky Schumer won’t give you border security, shame him.

When Macron’s wife grabs your shovel shaft, keep a straight face.

When soy Justin Trudeau tries to shake your hand, look down in disgust.

When a look-alike baby joins you onstage at a rally and you figure out he repeats the last word you say, ask him if he wants to go back to his parents or Trump so he says TRUMP!

When SNL makes fun of you, guest star on the show and make fun of yourself.

When the regime tries to steal another election from you, make it too big to rig.

When a Marine’s hat blows off, pick it up and put it back on.

When Rocket Man attends a summit after you called him short and fat, tell photographers to make him look “nice and handsome and thin”.

When the Saudis show you a shiny orb, bask in it.

When Xi Jinping and the CCP rip us off on trade, say WE WANT DEAL and hit them with tariffs.

When Obama and his MSM bootlickers mock you at the White House Correspondents Dinner, win two elections and live rent free in their heads forever. Barack rues the day he said: “I am something he will never be - President of the United States”.

And finally, at the end of your rallies, dance to YMCA.

Proud to serve my country along with talented animator

. The best is yet to come!