Comrades: America has outsourced its economy and many Americans have outsourced parenthood.

Parenting is a difficult subject to write about. Every family makes arrangements that suit their values, economics, and geography. We do the best we can, but we always scrap to do better and avoid judging others. However, we do not need “experts”, data, and debates to instinctively know that it’s better for stable, loving parents to spend more time with their children. I saw the photo below at an exhibit and it stuck with me over the years. In New York City alone, half a million women are employed as caretakers of other women’s children. Many of these nannies have kids of their own, creating a domino effect of outsourcing. Nowhere else on earth will you see so many black and brown nannies pushing around strollers with white and yellow babies.

The primary responsibility of parents is to provide for Maslow’s hierarchy. Ensure children have healthy nutrition. Provide unwavering love with physical and emotional security. Develop their confidence and character to grow into high-functioning independent adults, who then become great spouses and parents themselves. Over decades of demoralization, our society has normalized parents’ outsourcing many critical pieces of the pyramid. ~25% of American children are now raised in single-parent households. That same percentage hovers around the poverty line that correlates to dangerous neighborhoods, eat junk food, and attend failing public schools. The lack of social, safety, and physiological need fulfillment puts them at a disadvantage for their rest of their lives. Our government has failed parents. Instead of more generous paid parental leaves, healthcare coverage, and solid education, the uniparty funnels billions of tax dollars towards illegal immigrants and foreign wars.

Further up the pyramid, outsourcing also damages esteem and self-actualization. Many higher-income children are handed over to nannies or daycares early in life. Attachment issues develop because they must constantly adjust to new caretakers. Nannies in major metro areas cost $5,000/month post-tax ($100,000/year pre-tax). However, many parents are willing to pay the price as they prioritize serving as a dispensable cog in a corporate machine over serving as the indispensable guide to their kids. Priceless time is sacrificed for priced promotions. They suppress the instinctual pang of sadness and guilt when they leave their progeny with strangers. Before age 3, children are too young to report or resist inappropriate behavior. Horrific cases like these are ignored for the sake of convenience, career, and cognitive dissonance. For every predator caught, there are dozens who aren’t.

Nature abhors a vacuum. All sorts of unsavory influences have filled the void. An industrial complex of parental outsourcing services has emerged. Leftist local governments have implemented “free” universal pre-K programs to institutionalize kids at earlier ages. “Free” means taxpayer-funded red guard commissar grooming operations. Teachers and administrators indoctrinate their values and beliefs at the expense of the parents’. Even at meals and car rides, which used to be idle time for family bonding, iPads and phones have taken over. The mimesis of peer pressure and social media are difficult for young, impressionable minds to resist. By the time therapists are brought in to take their outsourcing cut, it’s mostly too late to subvert the subversion.

Parents are legal guardians of children until age 18. Let’s do the quick math and how many quality days parents spend with their kids until they become adults. Quality days are defined as days that children spend most of their waking hours with at least one parent. In the non outsourced scenario, parents play an active role every day from birth until kindergarten. Once school and summer camps fill Monday through Friday, quality days will only occur on weekends and holidays from age 5 through 18. The outsourced scenario spends 34% fewer quality days with their kids overall and 73% less during the critical toddler period. Homeschooling families would enjoy ~2x more quality days than non-outsourced and ~3x more than outsourced.

We give our children the gift of life. It’s a 1 out of 400 trillion miracle. Let’s do everything we can to give them the best chance by minimizing outsourcing. Baby Yulia has spent almost every waking hour of her life with a blood relative. I hope her generation will be full of kids like her. Stay tuned for more pro-natal parenthood content. And thank you all for making it possible for me to spend as much time with her as possible!

