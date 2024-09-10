How To Win the Podcast Election
The 2024 Election may hinge on podcasts - one candidate is dominating the airwaves, while the other one hides and has set herself for failure in tonight's debate
Comrades: 2016 was the social media meme election, 2020 was the censorship election, and 2024 is the podcast election.
Podcasts have emerged as the best media for long form conversations. They fill the mindless periods when we are driving, exercising, and doing chores with intellectual stimulation. We are spoiled for choices listening to the most interes…