How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BaD Dad's avatar
BaD Dad
Nov 30, 2023

The only difference these days is that the Green Grocer has updated his "Workers of the World Unite" sign with a trans flag.

Excellent post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Amusings's avatar
Amusings
Nov 30, 2023

There is so much of a cautionary tale here. When people see institutions that have protected their voice cave to 'The Message' and they try to speak truth but get silenced or told they are wrong, they retreat to a survival state. They give up their free soul in exchange for being left alone. But, as one US general once said, "We do not fight wars to have peace. We fight wars to have a peace worth having." In this case, what's worth having is individual freedom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
60 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture