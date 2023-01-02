Comardes: Happy New Year! As we look ahead to 2023, history is more relevant than ever. Part 1 of How To Repeat History covered the echoes we are seeing today; Part 2 drew the parallels between The Great Leap Forward and The Great Reset.

Sir John Glubb’s “Fate of Empires” is a masterpiece of history and pattern recognition, two of my favorite topics. His essay was published in 1978, 6 years before Yuri’s famous speech about the 4 stages of demoralization. Glubb did not cover the American Empire in depth, so I will do that in today’s post. The cycle of history repeats:

As numerous points of interest have arisen in the course of this essay, I close with a brief summary, to refresh the reader’s mind. (a) We do not learn from history because our studies are brief and prejudiced. (b) In a surprising manner, 250 years emerges as the average length of national greatness. (c) This average has not varied for 3,000 years. Does it represent ten generations?

America is 3 years away from her 250th birthday. That is the age at which all previous empires have fallen. Thus far the American empire has mirrored the stages of all previous empires:

The Age of Pioneers: 1776-1823

The Founding Fathers, Declaration of Independence, and Constitution established a new empire in a new world. The Louisiana Purchase provided an open frontier for expansion. Pioneers moved westward to settle the untamed land.

The Age of Conquests: 1823-1865

The Monroe Doctrine claimed the entire Western Hemisphere. Native Americans were forced out of their territories. Texas and California were taken from Mexico. Today they are the largest states by population, land, and economic output, dwarfing the original 13 colonies. To conclude this violent period, the Union conquered the Confederacy in the bloodiest war the country and continent has ever seen.

The Age of Commerce: 1865-1920

After the Civil War, railroads connected the two coasts and Manifest Destiny was in full swing. Robber barons like Vanderbilt, Carnegie, and Rockefeller built massive transportation and industrial hubs around the country. Ellis Island opened America’s doors to millions of workers. Globalization and entangling alliances brought the USA into World War I, vaulting it into dominant position following the destruction of the European empires.

The Age of Affluence: 1920-1945

The Roaring Twenties and The Great Gatsby captured this era’s exuberance. Even the Great Depression, Prohibition, and World War II could not halt the inexorable momentum of wealth. American capitalist and consoomer culture set the tone for the rest of the world.

The Age of Intellect: 1945-1969

During the Cold War, the USA devoted itself to science and technology to compete against the USSR. The nuclear bomb, space race, and computers captured the imagination, culminating with the moon landing. Technocracy was ascendant, but lost the Vietnam War. An army of experts with the deadliest weapons ever wielded by man were defeated by rag tag rice farmers in Vietnam, Meanwhile, traditional values and religion eroded as witnessed during the Summer of Love.

The Age of Decadence: 1969-Present

Yuri Bezmenov’s 4 stages of subversion occur during this age: Demoralization, Destabilization, Crisis, Normalization. Glubb’s list of ailments is similar: Defensiveness, Pessimism, Materialism, Frivolity, Welfare State, weakening of religion, and an influx of foreigners. LBJ’s Great Society and open borders set the stage for the DEI, ESG, CRT, LGBTQ+ trans grooming, etc that we see today. The only reason we haven’t collapsed yet is because of our geography. We are protected by two oceans and bordered by two weak countries - a narco state to the south and a cuck state to the north.

The chart below is unique in human history and explains how the word racism brought down the American empire. No other people in history developed anti-in-group bias the way that white liberals have. It is comical to imagine a bunch of Mongols protesting against Mongol supremacy, checking their Mongol privilege, and trying to better understand Mongol rage.

What will America look like in 250 years? What is the next empire that will rise and fall? Has the legacy American empire already been castrated and transitioned to the borderless Globohomo Davos Empire with its BLM rainbow flag and worship of green environmentalism/money?

Coming to an embassy near you: