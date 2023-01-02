How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Cindi's avatar
Cindi
Jan 2, 2023

It does feel like the country is swirling the bowl. America was exceptional & the greatest country on earth to date (maybe all the great civilizations that eventually failed thought theirs was, too) but the exceptionality & greatness seem gone or beaten Dow so IDK if we can be the exception to the 225 - 260 years of dominance. In my pessimistic mood & given everything happening & promised to be coming, I doubt it. Is there any reason to hope, Yuri?

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KW NORTON
Jan 2, 2023

This essay is great and ties in with my own observations that our civilizational history posits the source material for where it all went wrong. We may indeed be human but our civilizations are anti-human.

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