How To Catch a River Monster while Naked and Afraid
Two Discovery Channel reality TV shows gained big fan bases because they reconnected us with our primal survivalist roots
Comrades: Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.
River Monsters and Naked and Afraid elevated the genre of primal reality TV. During the lost decade of the 2010s when the great awokening made everything fake, they reminded us of the real roots of humanity. The first was an archetype of every fisherman, while the latter was the parable of …