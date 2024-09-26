How To Subvert The Newsroom
Dissecting Sorkin's subtle subversion in the opening monologue of HBO's "The Newsroom" and the fall of Hollywood from artistry to hackery
Comrades: The Newsroom is fully demoralized.
In 2012, Aaron Sorkin turned HBO’s The Newsroom into his personal soapbox. Jeff Daniels starred as his mouthpiece, anchor Will McAvoy. Like Sorkin’s hit show The West Wing, The Newsroom was designed to stroke the egos and erogenous zones of limousine liberals. They groomed our theater kid government. The openi…