Comrades: We must destroy democracy in order to save it.

On October 11, The New Republic hosted The Stop Trump Summit in NYC. They posted the entire 8-hour struggle session on YouTube. TNR’s YouTube has 3,300 subscribers (less than half the size of this humble samizdat), its Substack has 100 subscribers, and its Tweets rarely get any likes. They stopped reporting on circulation data in 2010 because it had dropped from 100,000 to 50,000 within a decade. The TDS industrial complex is waning, but the grift must continue. As Solzhenitsyn would say, “They grift, we know they're grifting, they know we know they're grifting but they keep grifting anyway.”

Despite devoting an entire day to stopping the candidate who is leading in the polls, they describe themselves as “an independent newsroom, we exercise the freedom to be skeptical of all policies regardless of party”:

The Stop Trump Summit lineup features the most demoralized, deranged people in America. It’s one thing to dislike Trump, but it’s exponentially worse to whip up and live off of TDS. I am here to subvert the subversion by naming and shaming them. In today’s post, I have updated the titles of each panel to more accurate descriptions along with photos of the lovely participants. Imagine focusing on orange man when senile man has overseen several disastrous wars and the ethnic cleansing of Armenians from Artsakh.

TLDR meme version:

Blood red lineup:

King Karen vs. America:

Sponsored by Randi’s AFT demoralization slush fund:

(Lying fake news media liberals) hate facts:

I’m sure The Bulwark/Bootlick will host an event with the same speakers:

Looks like they’re already on it:

They forgot to invite Michael Moore:

I have put the spiciest parts behind a paywall…

RINO Rhinos vs. Trump:

Spotlight: Two minutes hate with Jamie Raskin

The dangerous rise of obesity:

How to make a fortune from the race hustle:

Everyone we disagree with is a fascist:

The (ugly) people vs. Donald Trump:

Legal malpractice spotlight:

Can the 14th amendment stop that outfit?

Trump vs. Women: Will killing our babies own the cons?

Will the GOP be able to stop Democrat election fraud from stealing another election?

Trump vs. New York FUPAZ

Pathological narcissism and lying spotlight:

Miles also read a statement by Robert DeNiro, who was unable to make it due to COVID:

The Frightening Psychology of TDS and family betrayal:

Spotlight: Groping

What can you do to end democracy? Give money to the grifters!