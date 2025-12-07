How To Make a Substack Meme
A compilation of Yuri-original Substack-themed memes
Comrades: Substack is the economic engine for culture. The culture of Substack is focused on free speech and fun. Let’s help the Substack team keep it that way. They have empowered true independent voices to thrive here. However, the pro-censorship establishment has arrived in force this year. The New Yorker, Keir Starmer, and Kamala Harris have joined Substack just in the past week. You can find my greeting Notes to them at the bottom; feel free to join the neighborhood welcoming committee.
AI and leftists can’t meme because they lack humor and creativity. Here are a bunch of home cooked memes about Substack. Which one is your favorite?
Actual NYT quote:
Substack’s total addressable market:
Re Starmer, Harris, & their ilk; I would like to know how easy it will be for them to block / hide / censor, or otherwise manipulate comments. Substack appears to allow writers a lot of options as to how they manage comments - anywhere from a free-for-all, to a paywalled / read-only, writer-censored & moderated (a la The Free Press) “forum“, where comments (and commenters) can disappear with out a trace. More transparency is needed on the part of substack re how comments are handled.
Keep up the fantastic work, Comrade Yuri! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻