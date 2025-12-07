How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gym+Fritz's avatar
Gym+Fritz
7hEdited

Re Starmer, Harris, & their ilk; I would like to know how easy it will be for them to block / hide / censor, or otherwise manipulate comments. Substack appears to allow writers a lot of options as to how they manage comments - anywhere from a free-for-all, to a paywalled / read-only, writer-censored & moderated (a la The Free Press) “forum“, where comments (and commenters) can disappear with out a trace. More transparency is needed on the part of substack re how comments are handled.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Erin J. Morgart's avatar
Erin J. Morgart
9h

Keep up the fantastic work, Comrade Yuri! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture