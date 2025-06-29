How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marie-Louise Murville's avatar
Marie-Louise Murville
1d

Thank you, Yuri! These are awesome. I had never watched The Apprentice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mitch's avatar
Mitch
1d

Now that the Soviet Union is long gone and Americans have lost their foil, they have forgotten what they stand for. It may be necessary to see the failure and devastation that results from those ideas closer to home. Maybe in the long run, losing these places to communism 2.0 will remind the rest of the country why it's so important to avoid that religion of envy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture