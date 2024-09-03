How To Write an Open Letter to Thierry Breton
Yuri's spicy translation of and response to EU censorship commissar Thierry Breton's open letter threatening Elon Musk, with shout outs to Pavel, Zuck, and de Moraes at the end
Comrades: Thierry Breton is the unelected censorship commissar of the EU. His threatening letter to Elon will go down in history as a stain the wall of shame. I have translated his Orwellian doublespeak and responded on behalf of all humans who value free speech.
***If you aren’t planning to visit Europe, you can e-mail this to him at cab-breton-contact@…