Comrades: Know your history. Today marks the 35th anniversary of the June 4, 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre. In modern clown world, we are living through a simultaneous slow-motion Tiananmen Square and Cultural Revolution.

The real death toll of Tiananmen Square will never be known. However, the thousands of peaceful protestors who were slaughtered are a rounding error compared to the tens of millions killed by the CCP over the past century. While the Nazis, Soviets, and Bolsheviks are long gone, the CCP is still in firm control over the world’s most populous country. They have crushed the spirit, culture, and history of one of the the world’s oldest civilizations. Yet they martyred Tank Man into an immortal symbol for all dissidents.

Shortly after the Tiananmen Square massacre, China was admitted to the WTO. Since then, many leaders of the “free world” have castrated themselves into CCP court eunuchs. Every major Western institution from McKinsey to Harvard to the NBA has bent the knee to the CCP. In their twisted minds, CCP slave labor is good for ESG because their sweatshops build the solar panels and batteries that will save the planet!

Ironically, the Call of Duty trailer that featured Yuri Bezmenov warning “know your history” was censored by Activision Blizzard at the behest of the CCP to remove a few seconds of footage from the Tiananmen Square Massacre:

Like my pseudonym Yuri, I have a twist of fate connection to that infamous day. If the Tiananmen Square Massacre did not occur, my parents would have returned to China and I would have grown up there in a parallel universe. I would not have enjoyed the freedoms of America and the ability to tell these stories on this samizdat. My family knew several people who were killed or imprisoned, which prompted my grandparents to also flee. They chose to work at McDonald’s here as free people, rather than keep their careers as slaves living in fear. My father Yuri Sr. wanted to be a writer, but his parents pushed him to study science so he could capitalize on a slim chance to move to America. Now here I am 35 years later, writing on Substack and drawing attention to the horrors my family fled. For the full story, check out the struggle session podcast below.

To commemorate the CCP’s victims, I have compiled the following for you today:

5 posts about the CCP and the modern cultural revolution

2 podcasts with my father and Fengsuo Zhou , a student leader at Tiananmen Square who is now curator of the Tiananmen Square Museum and leader of China Human Rights Watch

China Human Rights Watch 12 rare, gruesome photos from the Tiananmen Square Massacre

20 images of the Chinese Cultural Revolution echoing in images of the American Woke Revolution

The MSM no longer mentions Tiananmen Square, so we must amplify it here. Please share far and wide:

Share

Upgrades from comrade to commissar greatly appreciated:

From the archives:

How To Groom Commissars (Part 4) - Sidney Rittenberg, "The Man Who Stayed Behind" Yuri Bezmenov · April 28, 2024 Comrades: Sidney Rittenberg is the original CCP baizuo useful idiot. Sidney lived in China for 35 years from 1944 to 1979 through the Civil War, Great Leap Forward, and Cultural Revolution. As the first American member of the CCP and confidant to many of its leaders, he saw the innerworkings of The Party more than any foreigner. Under the Chinese name Li… Read full story

How To Control Your Soul's Desire for Freedom (Part 2) Yuri Bezmenov · July 25, 2023 Comrades: In early 2022, I interviewed an uncle who was enduring tyrannical lockdowns in China. I am happy to share that after many years of waiting in legal limbo, he has received a green card to move to America. He and his wife will be able to live our their days with their daughter and grandchildren in a free country. They are ecstatic to leave and, Read full story

How To Groom Commissars Yuri Bezmenov · August 31, 2023 Comrades: As kids head back to school, stay vigilant. It is every parent’s duty to impart critical thinking and push back against indoctrination. All it takes is one generation to reverse demoralization with strong parenting and education. My homeschooling curriculum Read full story

Podcasts (available to all):

Tiananmen Square 1989: pictures from hope to despair

How To Fight for Freedom at Tiananmen Square and Beyond (Part 2) Yuri Bezmenov · October 12, 2023 Comrades: Never forget Tiananmen Square. Tiananmen Square Museum curator and dissident leader Fengsuo Zhou recommended a book called “Children of the Dragon”. It tells the story of Tiananmen Square with rare photos of the heroes behind the movement. The pictures say more than I ever could. They show real courage and bravery. Let’s draw inspiration from t… Read full story

The censored screen shot from the Yuri Bezmenov Call of Duty trailer:

The Chinese Cultural Revolution of the 1960s echoing in the American Cultural Revolution of the 2020s:

This Tweet explains a lot: