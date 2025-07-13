Comrades: We will never forget where we were on July 13, 2024 when Donald Trump miraculously escaped death.

After that day, there can be no doubt God exists. If Trump had not tilted his head at the right angle at the right second, he would have been assassinated. Our nation would have fallen into bloodshed and the normalization stage of Marxist control. After getting shot through the ear, Trump’s display of pure American defiance will echo in eternity: FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT.

Trump not only survived, but grew stronger after every type of leftist assassination attempt: reputational, political, digital, legal, and physical. We are on the good timeline now, spared from the bad timeline by an inch. The least we can do is never panican or black pill during the turbulent years to come. Patriots are finally in control. Never stop posting. Anon occupied government is monitoring the situation.

Why do we still know so little about Thomas Michael Crooks, the man who shot Trump and killed Corey Comperatore? Why was his home scrubbed? Why was the Butler rally the only one that CNN chose to cover? I remember watching it live and thinking that the popping sounds were fake. After a restless night full of group chats, Twitter, drinks, and cigarettes, I still couldn’t believe what I saw but knew that a higher power intervened.

This near-disaster had many authors. Time to ramp up the pressure with subpoenas and investigations. Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle, the head agent in charge of securing the site Myosoty Perez, their boss DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas who denied extra protection, and the Congressmen who sought to strip Trump of all protection.

MSM is the enemy of the people. They whip people into mentally ill frenzies that Trump is Hitler and destroying democracy, so they must do everything they can to stop him. Then they minimized the severity of the assassination attempt:

McCarthy tried to warn us: