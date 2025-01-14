Comrades: Controlled fires build civilizations, while uncontrolled fires burn them down.

Mankind has harnessed fire since the beginning of our species. It was the spark of civilization in every climate, continent, and culture. A millennia ago, we lit fires to cook food, stay warm, and illuminate the dark night. A century ago, we scaled massive fires to forge the steel that advanced humanity towards the heavens. Today, we still use fire to power everything but don’t see it often.

Open flames remain mesmerizing because they remind us of our primal roots. Our ancestors gathered around them to share meals and stories under the stars. The embers reflect the inspiration and danger within us. We know that fire can never be fully controlled. In an instant, it can turn from ally to enemy. At the hands of nefarious or incompetent people, it is a deadly weapon of war. The same fires that sustain society for centuries can scorch it into ash within hours.

Free speech is fire management for democratic societies. Governments must allow critical sparks to fly and engage with them in good faith. Electoral and legal processes are controlled burns to clear the brush of harmful policies and officials. They prevent larger catastrophic wildfires. Autocracies that suppress free speech allow tinder to accumulate until a biblical conflagration destroys them. No amount of water can douse the fires that burst from pent up souls.

The West is on fire. For decades, leftist regimes suppressed free speech under the guise of preserving harmony in the forest. Elections came and went with no clearing of the accumulating brush. In supreme arrogance, they not only ignored all risks and warning signs but also added gaslighting to fuel an inferno. Now they are reaping the whirlwind of fire and fury. Pray for all those caught in its path and the brave firefighters who are saving lives. Consider the apocalyptic images of fire that are being seared into our minds. Like the horrors of Pearl Harbor, London, Dresden, and Hiroshima, we cannot look away.

California’s DEI regime suppressed controlled burns of free speech and physical brush for far too long. They exacerbated the damage in every possible way: cutting firefighter budgets, dismissing those who refused the jab, neglecting forest management, leaving reservoirs and hydrants dry, allowing vagrants to cook anything anywhere, and harboring illegal immigrants who come from cultures of unaccountable arson and looting. A beautiful place has paid the ultimate price in a bonfire of vanity and luxury beliefs. LA’s Mayor was busy virtue signaling in Ghana, while its fire chief touted her department’s focus on diversity. Anyone who criticized the commissars was smeared as a racist homophobe. Now the beautiful city of angels is a hellscape. Some men just want to watch the world burn.

New York’s DEI regime insisted that crime was falling while the city spiraled into anarcho-tyranny for years. Even after a woman was lit on fire by a blackout drunk illegal immigrant that they housed and fed at taxpayer expense, they said rising anxiety was just a perception. The Governor and Mayor keep wishing away the fact that they have turned the greatest city in the world into a dumpster fire for its 400th birthday.

The UK’s DEI regime has blocked an inquiry into its role covering up mass rapes. Vulnerable girls were abused for decades by predominantly Muslim Pakistani men that it imported. Unruly peasants are sent to prison for memes, while rapists are freed to make room for them. This is guaranteed to stoke larger fires in the future that will make the Stockport riots look like the candle on a birthday cake.

During the Summer of 2020, the same DEI regimes fanned flames through every city. They stoked the narrative that it was fine to burn the system to the ground, even though they had locked down for months and toxicology reports indicated the George Floyd died of fentanyl. Only commissars and their cadres are allowed to use fire. Class enemies must remain silent or face their full wrath.

We will rebuild, as we have since the beginning of time. Like our ancestors, we must clear a brighter path for our descendants. The counter-revolution of the instinctuals against the institutionalized is now in full flight. America is turning 250 next year. All empires have fallen at that stage. Will LA rise like a phoenix, or serve as another cautionary tale of rubble? Are you carrying the fire? Which way, western man?

