How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brett Richards's avatar
Brett Richards
Nov 3

There is a whole class of people whose job can be described as “muffin meetings”. You sit in a room with 20 people and talk about whether a button should be on the left side or right side of a web page while eating the gluten free catered muffins that are brought in. Then you go to the next meeting and do the same thing to justify your 150k a year job.

Most of this “work” could be done in a short 10 minute conversation between 2 rational people instead of hours and hours of meetings with 20 people 18 of which are doing nothing meaningful besides eating their muffins.

The muffin meeting brigade should be terrified of someone realizing they serve no purpose as Musk realized at Twitter. They are the barnacles on the ship, the fat clogging the arteries, and are usually big supporters of team leviathan.

Congrats on the piece.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Tanto Minchiata's avatar
Tanto Minchiata
Nov 3

Great synthesis of the sociopolitical trendlines.

Can’t find a hole in this argument.

Well done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
104 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture