How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
Jul 21, 2024

Go Canada Go 2026!

Fourth place in Copa America with an American manager. God bless Jesse Marsch.

In the old days the unionist left was pro picnic, pro community building and pro amateur sports. I miss the old left.

And I am happy to see the silly politics slowly draining out of football/soccer. Instead we have to just worry about bureaucratic incompetence..ha..ha.

Fun fact: known many who have played for the Canadian men’s national team. As for myself: I played in the Korean FA Cup opening rounds as an amateur in my late 30s.

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Royce Nugent's avatar
Royce Nugent
Jul 27, 2024

People that attend these events deserve what they get.

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