How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J Adams's avatar
J Adams
11h

Pakistan did such a great job of protecting the Islamic hero, Osama bin Laden that he lasted for years with his wives just a short distance from their army HQ in the region. My own experience of being stationed in Badaber in Peshawar where the U-2's flew from in the 50's was a great insight into women living in the stone age behind their mandatory veils. Delightful people for sure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Paul Dorris's avatar
Michael Paul Dorris
12h

Yep, your satirical juxtapositioning of Pakistan and the UK perfectly highlights this current British madness. Having lived in Pakistan myself for a couple years, I cannot purge from my memory the horrible persecution (murder, rape, and constant hectoring) of the tiny Christian minority there in Pakistan. Alas, it is difficult to be optimistic about the fate of the United Kingdom these days. Seeking to be open to differing cultures, and embracing diversity, is laudable. However, turning a blind eye and to, and then celebrating, murder in the streets and the rape of children throughout the UK is not likely to end well. Let us hope that your highlighting the nonsense will get some traction and bring about clearer thinking on these difficult issues destroying Great Britain.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture