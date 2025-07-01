Comrades: The Pakistani Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) is thrilled to announce the latest election results. Sir Chadwick Kensington has won the race to become Mayor of Islamabad. He is the first ever Christian British person to serve in this position - diversity is our greatest strength!

Pakistani Prime Minister Mohammed Kefir bin Starmzad has congratulated Sir Kensington. Their Laballah Party is committed to increasing immigration from Britain. Every year, trillions of rupees are budgeted to house Christian British migrants in luxury hotels. Thousands of future doctors and engineers arrive every week by rowing across the Indus River. They have a human right to free food and healthcare, especially for refugees in need of dental equity. Under new inclusivity initiatives, Brits are given priority for jobs over native Pakistanis. However, more Christian Brits have enlisted in international hooligan organizations than the Pakistani military and some have even hacked our soldiers to death.

Islamabad was 99% Pakistani in 1950, but today Pakistanis are a shrinking minority. The most popular boy’s name in the capital city is now Harry. Millions of Christian Brits are culturally enriching Pakistan by converting mosques into churches and opening non-halal fish and chip shops everywhere. No one knows where they get their money from, how they can afford to have so many children, and how much of it is sent back to Britain in remittances. British migrants are waving the Union Jack all over Islamabad during protests. Knife crime keeps rising, so the Laballah party is banning knives. Last summer, British and French Pakistanis rioted in the streets of Lahore and Karachi over a European football match. Both cities also have British mayors and segregated neighborhoods for French, German, and other European migrants who prefer to live amongst each other instead of assimialting.

Grooming gangs comprised of Christian British men have raped thousands of Pakistani girls across the country, but the Pakistani police covered it up for fear of being called racist. Brits loyal to the Christian Brotherhood have also conducted several suicide bombing terrorist attacks that have killed hundreds of Pakistanis, including one at a Dua Lipa concert. Don’t look back in anger! If you criticize Christians, burn a bible, or insult their prophet Jesus Christ, the police will arrest you for Christophobia under our new blasphemy rules. They are pushing for Christia law, which includes mandatory face coverings for women and female genital mutilation. British Lives Matter has received ample funding from Pakistani corporations, but saying Brown Lives Matter is considered hate speech.

Maharaja Chaka Khan III of the Pakistani royal family has knighted Sir Chadwick Kensington. He has invited British Christians for Christmas prayers in the Grand Mosque of Islamabad. Most of the Pakistani national football team is British and we need more to win World Cup against India because they have so many top German players. Pakistan must apologize for colonization, so we must keep our borders open and consider reparations. The top priority of Pakistani foreign policy is to keep funding Eritrea in its war against Ethiopia. No matter what party Pakistanis vote for, more Brits will arrive and you will be labeled a far-right fascist if you don’t want that to happen.

This is what democracy looks like. Christ is King! At least we’re not speaking Hindi!

Coming up next, Dame Judy Dench stars as Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a critically claimed historical drama about Pakistan’s independence.

For more travel guides to Pakistan:

How To Visit Oxford University Yuri Bezmenov · Mar 14 Comrades: Oxford is the most magnificent campus on the planet. It would take years to absorb all the culture, history, and architecture there. If you look closely, you can see rot beneath the facade. The current students are not worthy of its legacy. Let’s go for a stroll on the second episode of Yuri subversive Read full story