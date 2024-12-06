How To Get Into Harvard (Part 8) - Doubling Down on DEI and Affirmative Action
EXCLUSIVE: An e-mail from a Demoralized DIEvy League university about all the ways they will work around the Supreme Court decision to end affirmative action - are they openly breaking the law?
Comrades: The Demoralized DIEvy League is doubling down on DEI.
Wokeness is far from defeated. We are only in the second or third inning of the counter-cultural revolution. Universities are still openly disobeying the Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action. Here is one of many examples. Today, I will provide a spicy translation of a recent e-mai…