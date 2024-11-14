How To Win the Group Chat Revolution
The vital role of group chats and memes in winning the counter-cultural revolution with parallels to the original American Revolution - plus an update on the Yuri comrade network and group chat launch
Comrades: Group chats shift vibes.
Our brains spark ideas. Ideas are debated and refined in group chats. Group chats evolve into memes, Tweets, and Substacks. Memes, Tweets, and Substacks move the Overton window. Now they have culminated into a massive vibe shift and a major electoral victory in the counter-cultural revolution.
Billions of group chats ha…