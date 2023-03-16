How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leah Taylor's avatar
Leah Taylor
Mar 16, 2023

Funny and creative post. I’m still chuckling at the BARF acronym and can’t believe how good Kim Kardashian looks with modest clothing on. As always, thanks for bringing these insane things to public attention.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CHUCKY's avatar
CHUCKY
Mar 16, 2023

I heard Columbia’s world famous Mattress Girl, with her mattress in tow, sang the North Korean National Anthem before the finals game against Harvard. Unfortunately, not even this was enough to stop the juggernaut that is Harvard - a DIEnasty for years to come.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Yuri Bezmenov and others
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture