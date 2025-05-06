How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

It sounds to me like the people in the Congo are grifting just as the people here in the US do – only they're doing it on the back end (at the ground level).

Here is the US instead of stealing fuel, and asking for loans they do this:

Propose a piece of legislation, that’s supposed to produce something. It can be anything, but it’s usually a large infrastructure project, high-speed rail, the broadband deal, bridges, EV charging stations, things of that nature.

Then behind the scenes, you have politicians determine which engineering/consulting groups they want to work with. The politicians write into the law nonsense requirements for those consulting contracts, things that are generally unassociated with the work to be performed (that way even through there’s an “open bid” process, they will get the “right” consultants contracted). 😉👉

The legislation also has an exhaustive list of nonsense steps, requiring years worth of consulting work to be completed before anything ever happens in the physical world.

The consulting groups are working behind the scenes with the politicians; part of their unspoken agreement is to have the consulting groups and their employees donate to the political campaigns of the politicians who awarded them the contracts. This can be done various different ways.

All of this is by design, because as long as those consultants can stay on the job, they can keep laundering tax-payer money into the pockets of the politicians who awarded them the contracts. Everyone keeps getting paid. And most importantly – nothing is being built.

So, it’s the same mindset here in the US, only they steal the money at the front end. Still nothing of any real utility is built.

What a great piece, Yuri. We outsourced manufacturing and the innovation that comes with it. It is starting to show everywhere.

