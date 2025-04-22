Comrades: A political party shows its values through what it defends.

Leave x alone is the perfect meme template for the modern left. Like possessed lemmings, they keep dying on hills that are 80/20 issues against them. Woke remains deeply entrenched in lawless blue zones that openly defy orders on trans, DEI, and deportations. The DNC’s three main constituents are broken brain boomers, mentally ill overeducated birthing persons, and the illegal/welfare surrogate children they virtue signal about but live far away from. This slovenly androgynous blob looks like Michael Moore and is the perfect symbol for the DEMS-13.

Enjoy these Yuri-original memes and memes becoming real. Mockery is the best way to counter the red guards. Disclaimer:

Beware of blasphemers:

The left can’t meme, but is good at becoming memes at TDS rallies:

