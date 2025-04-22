How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Jason Brain
“They are fending off information because they don’t want to be caught in possession of it.”

– Bret Weinstein on people maintaining blinders.

"If you think tolerance of intolerance is wild, wait till you run up against intolerance of tolerance. It is going to blow your mind. 💥"

𝕏: https://x.com/BretWeinstein/status/1865262898760814869

It's hilarious how many people have blocked me post-election, they walk the totalitarian-talk by taking on the censorial regime themselves. I've never blocked anyone, but mostly because I'm not sure how to and haven't looked into it HAHA!

All in all, it's crazy how quiet "the left" (i.e. the conformists) has become in my networks – they just run and hide and snivel in their aesthetically obsessed resentment. Whenever someone asks me about a particular topic I show them my "sources" and they either: go quiet, change the subject, block me, alley-oop qua ad hominem (or try to), or just passive-aggressively ghost.

I have no interest in getting up on a high horse, but it really feels like the "new right" (as operationalized by MAGA/MAHA, the "covid dissidents" too, "medical freedom movement", IDW, heterodox, etc) is altogether the honors-track of "Covid Academy". Team Blue constitutes the baseline curricula, prescriptive pedagogy with zero leeway for risk, responsibility or imagination.

Anyone who has thought for themselves voted for Trump 2024. Inasmuch as the Blue Team has inculcated an inchoate social capital system in which thinking itself incurs a steep "kook kost" they/them don't even need to be censored anymore because they've handed over their frontal lobes already—at the door of the algorithmic longhouse in which sycophantic popularity contests become the imperative. It's quite sad really how thoughtless so many people have allowed themselves to become. I'm still baffled how I only know a handful of red-pilled ex-liberals; literally only one (Yale educated) woman, whereas all the rest are max-TDS AWFLs.

Steve
Lemmings don’t do what you’re insinuating, but, otherwise I agree.

