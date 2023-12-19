How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
stacy pearson's avatar
stacy pearson
Dec 19, 2023

Gentlemen thank you. Most days I walk around feeling frustrated and isolated. Thank you for distilling the ideas that for me feel voiceless and incomplete. Thank you for saying it "out loud". I feel like I just took a deep and satisfying breath.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies by Yuri Bezmenov and others
John Henry Holliday, DDS's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS
Dec 19, 2023

Excellent interview.

Our problems are spiritual at root. Rejecting God, our elites have "loosened this earth from its sun" and "wipe(d) away the whole horizon," as Nietzsche so presciently and eloquently put it nearly 150 years ago. A society whose leaders call into question the fundamental truth of biology (male and female) and declare the dismemberment of human life in the womb a human right is profoundly disordered.

Coincidentally, I came across this quote by TS Eliot this morning, which fits with NS Lyons' pessimistic analysis of our current situation: "I do not believe that the culture of Europe could survive the disappearance of the Christian Faith. And I am convinced that, not merely because I am a Christian myself, but as a student of social biology. If Christianity goes, the whole of our culture goes. Then you must start painfully again, and you cannot put on a new culture ready-made. You must wait for the grass to grow to feed the sheep to give the wool out of which your new coat will be made. You must pass through many centuries of barbarism..."

A friendly reminder: the notion of human rights and human dignity stems from Christianity. I have a grudging respect for atheists who openly (and rightly) admit that human life holds no special worth in their eyes. "A rat is a pig is a dog is a boy," in PETA's Ingrid Newkirk's mind.

It's gonna get real ugly, real soon, amigos. Stay close to God.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Yuri Bezmenov and others
109 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture