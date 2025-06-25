How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
11h

We stratify people in terms of income, when we should measure value.

Hilary and Trump are both rich. Hilary has produced absolutely nothing in her entire lifetime. Trump has developed real estate worth billions of dollars. Regardless of wealth, I respect productive people. People who, like Hilary, live off of other people's efforts are what is sinking our country.

For some sick reason, we are judging people by their level of income instead of their level of productivity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Mark Neyer's avatar
Mark Neyer
11h

I agree with a lot of what you're saying here, but I think something important is missing: Kamala raised lots of money from wealthy donors. There's a ton of very wealthy people on the left. As such, I think the marxism bit is just a ploy; the coalition is between people who want the government to hand out money to favored classes, which is the coalition partners.

Charts about 'who pays taxes' based upon income ignore the fact that for extremely wealthy people, they often don't have a lot of income. Income comes from working, and the wealthiest people aren't working as employees.

So I think the real dichotomy here is 'productive' vs 'plundering.' When you have a high level of income, it's because you're working for someone else; income taxes do indeed represent a form of plunder. But the plunder isn't just going to the poor - it also goes to very wealthy and well connected people as well.

Yet we also have things like a massive tax deduction for owners of giant sports teams, which everyone agrees is deeply unfair, but nobody does anything about. SALT deductions effectively subsidize crazy blue state tax policies, because the direct effects of that taxation aren't felt by the people voting for them. And when it comes to money printing and inflation - this is GREAT if you've got a bunch of financial assets, especially if they are levered. So I think the actual divide here is something like what Thomas Pikety calls the "Brahmin Left" and the "Merchant right."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture