Comrades: RISD has become RISDIE.

The Rhode Island School of Design used to be one of America’s top art schools. Now it has deteriorated into the Rhode Island School of Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity. Here is their new logo, which was designed by yours truly with no art school experience:

In 2021, RISDIE appointed Crystal Williams as its first black president. She is a career DEI administrator with no previous experience in art or design. The press release heralding her coronation featured the word inclusion 20 times, diversity 16 times, and equity 11 times. She was the first commissar I profiled the How To Appoint a Commissar series. The details are predictably gory.

Unsurprisingly, RISDIE has flagrantly violated federal laws under her regime. An insider has leaked e-mails to me that show how she and her cronies are circumventing the Trump administration’s directives about DEI. Prominent RISD alumni include Seth Macfarlane (Family Guy creator), Dale Chihuly (sculptor), and Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia (Airbnb co-founders). The next great artists and designers will not come out of RISDIE because they are being screened out by discriminatory practices or demoralized with leftist indoctrination.

If we care about winning culture, we must identify and nurture real talent outside of corrupted institutions like RISD.

Here are the full receipts and the diverse subversion agents responsible for them - woke isn’t going anywhere in these cesspools:

RISDIE has rebranded DEI as SEI (Social, Equity & Inclusion) that is enforced through an Equity & Compliance office:

RISD’s General Counsel is ironically named Renee BYAS and she is advising faculty on how to downplay SEI efforts while remaining committed to them:

Official minutes from a faculty meeting with Provost Touba Ghadessi about organizing protests and staying “under the radar”:

A cohort of new faculty was cluster-hired for their race and decolonization focus:

RISD Faculty statement supporting BLM and SEI:

Courses like Decolonial Teaching are all over the curriculum, which is now being hidden from the public:

Collaboration with The Smithsonian on discrimination:

RISDIE Museum Director Tsugume Make is committed to acquiring works from “diverse cultures”:

RISD held a segregated gala for staff and faculty of color:

The faculty steering committee, which assisted the presidential search process that selected Crystal Williams, focused on race:

In 2020, the administration encouraged students to participate in a BLM protest despite having COVID-related confinement measures in place:

Safe Zone training continues in 2025:

