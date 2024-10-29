How To Make New York Great Again - MSG PHOTOS
EXCLUSIVE photos, videos, and observations of the historic MAGA rally at Madison Square Garden - plus easter egg contest at the end
Comrades: DJT x MSG x NYC was a legendary rally for the ages - I witnessed history and am excited to share it with you.
On Sunday October 27, ~100,000 American patriots in red hats converged on Madison Square Garden in deep blue New York City. They waited for hours on a chilly fall morning to witness Trump and his allies speak. I was one of the lucky 20,…