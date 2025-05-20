Comrades: The Stalin of South Africa has condemned the United States for welcoming Afrikaner refugees.

Comrade Mangaliso “Stalin” Konza serves as National Communications Manager of the ANC, South Africa’s Politburo. He is mad that America resettled 49 Afrikaner refugees. Like his genocidal namesake, he wants to ethnically cleanse his adversaries. Notice how human rights organizations like Amnesty International have remained silent about the plight of the Afrikaners, just as they did with the Canadian truckers.

To the Afrikaners - the Americaners welcome you to our country, where you will flourish free from your tormenters.

Allow me to translate the chilling letter Stalin and his fellow commissars penned.

AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS REJECTS FALSEHOOD OF "AFRIKANER REFUGEES" The African National Congress registers its firm rejection of the United States government’s decision to grant refugee status to 49 individuals self-identifying as Afrikaners. Let be the categorically stated: there are no Afrikaner refugees in South Africa. No section of our society is hounded, persecuted or subject to ethnic victimisation. These claims are a fabrication and a cowardly political construct designed to delegitimise our democracy and insult the sacrifices made by generations who fought for freedom.

It’s not happening. It’s a harmful right-wing conspiracy. It’s happening and that’s a good thing. You are a bad person for noticing.

This year, as we commemorate the 70TH ANNIVERSARY of the Freedom Charter, we recall its enduring truth that “South Africa belongs to all who live in it, black and white.” This is further enshrined in our Constitution, which affirms equality, dignity and non-racialism as the bedrock of our national life. What the instigators of this falsehood seek is not safety, but impunity from transformation. They flee not from persecution, but from justice, equality and accountability for historic privilege.

If equality and non-racialism is enshrined in the Constitution, then does that make 100+ of race-based laws established by the ANC unconstitutional? The justice and accountability Afrikaners flee from involves land seizures and brutal murders. South Africa has really improved over the 70 years of the charter.

The misuse of refugee protections to shield right-wing, anti-transformation elements is a violation of the spirit and letter of international law. Millions around the world face real persecution and they are the ones deserving of sanctuary, not those offended by a democratic society working to redress past injustice. The ANC calls on all South Africans to unite in defence of the truth, constitutionalism and national sovereignty. Ours is not a broken or failing state, it is a people’s democracy advancing against the tides of distortion and destructive divisive narratives.

The ANC has ruled South Africa since 1994. In 30 years, they rule over the ashes of a broken failed state. How’s that democracy going for ya? “Defence of truth” and “tides of distortion” means that they are livid about losing the narrative.

ISSUED BY THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS Mahlenghi Bhengu-Motsiri

Mangaliso “Stalin” Konza

National Communications Mnager The Year of Renewal to make the ANC a more effective instrument of the People to achieve the vision of the Freedom Charter. The People Shall Govern! The People Shall Share In The Country’s Wealth!

Issued by the African communists and propagandists.

The Thieves Shall Govern! The Thieves Shall Plunder the Country’s Wealth!

Comrade Stalin’s LinkedIn flexing resembles American PMC.NPC.DNC.AI word salad and his Instagram praises Marx:

South Africa’s Prime Minister Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with Trump tomorrow to complain about the Afrikaner refugees. He sounded like a wife beater in his reaction. The vast majority of black South Africans came after the Afrikaners settled the land and made it productive enough to support a larger population. “As South Africans, we are resilient. We don't run away from our problems. We must stay here and solve our problems. When you run away you are a coward, and that's a real cowardly act… I can bet you that they will be back soon because there is no country like South Africa… We're the only country on the continent where the colonisers came to stay and we have never driven them out of our country.”

Julius Malema is best known as the “Kill the Boer” singer. He serves as President of the Communist EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters) party, which won 10% of the votes in 2024. In addition to his genocidal jingle, he has stated: “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. I’m saying to you, we have not called for the killing of white people, at least for now.… I can’t guarantee the future… Revolution demands that at some point there must be killing… You must never be afraid to kill.”

You can trust him to defend muh Constitution and minority rights!

A representative of American branch of EFF, otherwise known as the DNC and CNN, argued that the Afrikaners should go back to Europe even though they have been in Africa for 400+ years. Meanwhile, any African who sets foot in Europe for a minute must be considered a European who can never be deported. Ashley Allison served as Associate Director in the Office of Public Engagement for the Biden/Harris Administration.

American cities are heading the way of Johannesburg:

The Episcopal Church has also fallen:

