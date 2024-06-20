How To Hire a Democrat Memesmith
My application for the Biden campaign's meme lord position, in the format of Yuri-original Drake hotline bling memes
Comrades: The left can’t meme, so the disastrous Biden re-election campaign is hiring a memesmith.
Memes are the lingua franca of the internet age. They spread spice like wildfire, packing universal truths and humor into images. A meme is worth a thousand words. The funniest part of memes is how much they trigger the left. Allow me to humbly submit my application for Brandon’s memesmith in the best way I know - by summarizing the 2024 Democrat platform through Yuri-original Drake memes. They are roughly organized by topic (foreign policy, economy, immigration, etc) from least to most spicy. Sadly, given the DEI requirements at the DNC I probably won’t get hired. If you want to see the full portfolio of my original meme compilations, check out the Memes page for Substack, Trojan Horse, and Midwit.
Which one is your favorite?
Old classics:
We are all Tank Man now:
Oh my you've really outdone yourself this time! The best one imo is the voter ID meme...lol.
The hypocrisy is breathtaking.
Let's meme them with so many "wedgies" that we pull the waistband over their almighty domes until it gains permanent purchase on their foreheads!
So many great memes!
But, yes, you're not a Black trans lesbian. So you need not apply.