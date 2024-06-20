Comrades: The left can’t meme, so the disastrous Biden re-election campaign is hiring a memesmith.

Memes are the lingua franca of the internet age. They spread spice like wildfire, packing universal truths and humor into images. A meme is worth a thousand words. The funniest part of memes is how much they trigger the left. Allow me to humbly submit my application for Brandon’s memesmith in the best way I know - by summarizing the 2024 Democrat platform through Yuri-original Drake memes. They are roughly organized by topic (foreign policy, economy, immigration, etc) from least to most spicy. Sadly, given the DEI requirements at the DNC I probably won’t get hired. If you want to see the full portfolio of my original meme compilations, check out the Memes page for Substack, Trojan Horse, and Midwit.

***TWITTER THREAD: https://twitter.com/yuribezmenov22/status/1803489262160982017

Which one is your favorite?

Old classics:

We are all Tank Man now:

