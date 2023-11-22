Memes

Yuri original memesmithing. Seizing the memes of production. Will I become the MAGA administration’s meme lord?

How To Make America Healthy Again

Yuri Bezmenov
·
October 24, 2024
How To Make America Healthy Again

Comrades: In order to Make America Great Again, we must Make America Healthy Again - health is wealth.

Read full story

How To Join White Dudes for Harris

Yuri Bezmenov
·
July 30, 2024
How To Join White Dudes for Harris

Comrades: White men of America, unite! Check your privilege. Support DIE Commissar Kamala Harris for President!

Read full story

How To Reimagine The Simpsons and Springfield with Memes

Yuri Bezmenov
·
September 17, 2024
How To Reimagine The Simpsons and Springfield with Memes

Comrades: Don’t have a cat, man!

Read full story

How To Reimagine What Can Be, Unburdened by What Has Been

Yuri Bezmenov
·
July 22, 2024
How To Reimagine What Can Be, Unburdened by What Has Been

Comrades: The time has come for us to reimagine what can be, unburdened by what has been.

Read full story

How To Hire a Democrat Memesmith

Yuri Bezmenov
·
June 20, 2024
How To Hire a Democrat Memesmith

Comrades: The left can’t meme, so the disastrous Biden re-election campaign is hiring a memesmith.

Read full story

How To Appoint a Baizuo Manchurian Candidate VP

Yuri Bezmenov
·
September 5, 2024
How To Appoint a Baizuo Manchurian Candidate VP

Comrades: Tim Walz is the baizuo Manchurian candidate. Baizuo means “white left” in Chinese. It is a term used to describe the pathetic world view of woke Caucasians like Tim Walz, White Dudes for Harris, and AWFLs. The full Yuri glossary of subversive Orwellian doublespeak terms can be found

Read full story

How To Make a Substack Meme

Yuri Bezmenov
·
September 17, 2023
How To Make a Substack Meme

Comrades: Substack is the new economic engine for culture. Let’s make the culture of Substack fun and free. Here are a bunch of fresh, spicy Yuri original memes for Substack. Which one is your favorite?

Read full story

How To Make a Trojan Horse Meme

Yuri Bezmenov
·
November 26, 2023
How To Make a Trojan Horse Meme

Comrades: Beware of Progressives bearing gifts. Caveat emptor this holiday season and beyond! Which meme below is your favorite?

Read full story

How To Make a Midwit Meme

Yuri Bezmenov
·
December 3, 2023
How To Make a Midwit Meme

Comrades: On the first day of Christmas, my Yuri gave to me… a post with a bunch of dank memes. For previous meme compilations, check out the newly created Meme subpage that contains the Substack, Trojan Horse and Metronome posts. Which meme below is your favorite?

Read full story

How To Manage your Mental Metronome (ORIGINAL MEMES)

Yuri Bezmenov
·
August 27, 2023
How To Manage your Mental Metronome (ORIGINAL MEMES)

Comrades: We are living in the metronome era. All of us must endure such a cavalcade of lies that it can be difficult to stay grounded to reality. It’s the best of times and the worst of times. How many of these resonate with you? What would you add?

Read full story

How to Join The Resistance (TM) and Follow The Science (TM)

April 4, 2023
How to Join The Resistance (TM) and Follow The Science (TM)

Comrades: Welcome to The Resistance (TM), where we Follow The Science (TM). Our Glorious Revolution will achieve a greater utopia than Stalin’s Russia, Mao’s China, Pol Pot’s Cambodia, Kim Jong Il’s North Korea, and Castro’s Cuba. We shall usher in a pure Thousand Year Woke!

Read full story

How To Win Super Sportsball Bowl LVIII and Yuri Meme Bowl I

Yuri Bezmenov
·
February 11, 2024
How To Win Super Sportsball Bowl LVIII and Yuri Meme Bowl I

Comrades: Are you ready for some sportsball? Tonight is the biggest bread and circuses spectacle of the year. All I have to say about Taylor Swift is that I hope her Love Story with Travis Kelce is real and has a happy ending. Her getting married and having kids would single handedly boost the US TFR by at least 0.1. As comrade

Read full story

d