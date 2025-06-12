How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
9h

Yup. Awesome essay. They are the parasitical plutocrats of our time. The tentacles are deep and wide.

They're nothing short of treasonous criminals. When exposing their crimes is treated like committing a crime, you may then know you are ruled by CRIMINALS.

People may not pay attention, but they're not stupid to blatant thievery and hypocrisy.

Ayn Rand said it best nearly 70 years ago about our current predicament:

"When you see that in order to produce you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing - When you see that money is flowing to those who deal, not in goods, but in favors - When you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don't protect you against them, but protect them against you - When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice-You may know that your society is doomed."

~ Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged. , 1957

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
8hEdited

This article provides the evidence to support the defunding of many universities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture