Comrades: Regime loyalists receive patronage in the form of sinecures.

For decades, DNC operatives have been rewarded with lucrative jobs at NGOs, universities, and corporate boards. The commissars run a parallel government regardless of whether their party has official power. Biden’s cronies are no different. Instead of receiving punishment for covering up his senility, they are collecting hefty paychecks as “experts” at “elite” institutions. The revolving door continues as they groom red guards into future commissars. Only in America can you start wars and pandemics, then fail upwards. Even the Communists would have purged them for gross incompetence.

Meanwhile, patriots from Trump’s first administration were blacklisted by almost all institutions and some were even persecuted. Where did Biden’s Politburo land? Why haven’t conservatives been able to replicate this level of loyalty?

In addition to his $400,000/year government pension, Dr. Anthony Fauci is now a Distinguished University Professor of “The Science” at Georgetown.

Former Secretary of State Tony Blinken inked a book deal from Crown likely worth millions, which was negotiated by his CAA agent - the same firm represents Biden, Kamala, and Obama.

This would make the perfect book cover:

His deputy Victoria Nuland was appointed Professor in the Practice of International Diplomacy and Director of the International Fellows Program at Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs. She has also joined the board of the National Endowment for Democracy, that notorious CIA color revolution NGO. Why hasn’t it been DOGE’d yesterday?

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was tapped the inaugural Kissinger Professor of the Practice of Statecraft and World Order at the Harvard Kennedy School. Kissinger is rolling in his grave, as he would run laps against this NPC PMC striver. Harvard is bursting with commissars. Billionaire heiress Penny Pritzker, Obama’s Secretary of Commerce and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s sister, remains as Chair of Harvard’s Board. She is a mafia don who takes care of her capos. Claudine Gay is still employed for a million dollars per year. Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot did fellowships at Harvard after they destroyed their cities. Former CNN propagandist Brian Stelter is the Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. The longer the title, the more demoralized the commissar.

Former Treasury Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen has joined boards straddling the public and private sector: Harvard’s new sustainability school and Angeleno Group, an investment firm focused on sustainable energy. How much of the inflation reduction act slush funds did she wire them?

Former Press Secretary Jen Psaki anchors a failing show in MSNBC.

Former Press Secretary and DEI hire Karine Jean-Pierre is also writing a tell-all book with publisher Hatchette called “Independent”, even though she enthusiastically peddled partisan propaganda.

Former Chief of Staff Ron Klain was hired as Airbnb’s Chief Legal Officer. He reports to CEO Brian Chesky a Democrat megadonor and open borders enthusiast who gushed: “People have described Ron as one of the smartest people they’ve ever met, but more than his intelligence, he’s known for his excellent judgment and his big heart. Ron is the perfect addition to our team.”

Russiagate lawfare subversion agent and Mueller’s pit bull Andrew Weissman is teaching at NYU Law.

Former Commerce Secretary Raimondo joined the Council on Foreign Relations as a DC-based distinguished fellow, co-chairing its Task Force on economic security.

Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg became a fellow at The University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics and is gearing up for a presidential run. He also launched a Substack and bragged about buying two black girls on discount. I’m sure the black voters will love him.

Former Head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark “White Rage” Milley joined the faculties of Georgetown and Princeton. Georgetown has a thing for harboring traitors who collaborate with the CCP. He also became a senior adviser to JPMorgan Chase.

Milley’s high school classmate, trans admiral Rachel “Dick” Levine (she/her), received an honorary degree from all-women’s Smith College.

Former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Cecilia Rouse is now the President of the Brookings Institute, a leftist think tank. She also moonlights at the Princeton School of Public Affairs and the Duke Center of Social Equity.

Former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra is running for governor of California, while Former Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is running for governor of New Mexico. The state party machines hum in unison with the national blob.

Swamp lawyer power couples Anita Dunn & Bob Bauer and Bruce & Nellie Ohr are still slithering around.

Peter Strzok, Andy McCabe, and other disgraced FBI/CIA officers are cutting out the middle man to deliver propaganda directly as CNN/MSNBC talking heads.

The TDS MSM propagandists keep flooding into Substack as the human centipede of slop grows longer. It only took a day for Terry Moran to slither here after getting fired. These “journalists” are “independent” the way a stripper really likes you.

As side gigs, many of these commissars give speeches. The Harry Walker Speaker Agency is owned by WME, the Hollywood mega-agency and main rival to CAA. Their roster is full of subversion, yet their clients pay top dollar for word salad and copy pasta: https://www.harrywalker.com/speakers?types=10874

