How To Reason with a Demoralized Person (Part 5) - The Biden Regime
A second golden bridge primer for your newly questioning normie friends: Since President Joe Biden is senile, who is running the country?
Comrades: The adults are back in charge!
Biden’s debate debacle exposed to the world what many “conspiracy theorists” knew for years. Our president has dementia and is not running the country. You were not a “serious person” if you believed the many “deep fakes” showing his senility for years, or that a “deep state” was calling the shots. Now “serious pe…