Comrades: Cleon Peterson is a subversive self-hating artist.

He describes himself as an “LA-based artist whose chaotic and violent paintings show clashing figures in a struggle between power and submission in the fluctuating architecture of contemporary society.” His art has been exhibited in NYC, LA, Chicago, Detroit, Denver, Tokyo, Paris, Berlin, Istanbul, and Sydney. He has also won several awards.

To Create and Destroy

As we view his art, we should ponder the following questions: Why do curators want to showcase his work? Who buys it and admires it? What is he trying to inspire in the world? What would be the critics’ reactions if the color palette was inverted? Why does he hate himself and his own race? What is this?

And most importantly, how do we fund and create superior art and distribution?

Stare Into The Sun

A Vision of the Future

Animals

It's Hard To Know The Devil When His Hand Is On Your Shoulder

Mercy

Wheat from Chaff

Peterson’s Endless Sleep was the first mural to ever be displayed under the Eiffel Tower:

The Rothschild family commissioned him to design their luxury sailboat:

Shepard Fairey, the artist behind the Obama HOPE posters, took Cleon under his wing after he got out of prison. What was he incarcerated for? How much patronage went from Obama to Shepard to Cleon? Do they know the story of Garfield Todd, the white Rhodesian leader who helped Robert Mugabe seize power and was rewarded with his daughter raped and land confiscated? We wish them well.

Tragically, most of Cleon’s work was destroyed in January during the California wildfires. Poetic karmic justice? Imagine writing this as a descriptor for your violent “resistance” art: “In the name of power, politicians summon mobs to violence and demand our outrage and attention with promises of returning us to a past that never was or promising us futures that will never be. At the same time, capitalists offer us redemption and meaning through the last thing that connects us all, consumption. It all feels like the start of a new brand of crisis that humanity has never experienced before, giving us the sallow feeling that we are both at the end and the beginning of something bigger than the unceasing human conquest for power.”

LA continues to burn under the Marxists. Reality is turning into Cleon’s art. Will the 2028 Summer Olympics commission him, or will the event be moved out of his favela?

AI renderings of vibrant cultural enrichment look better than anything Cleon or Hunter Biden could produce:

Perhaps RISD will hire Cleon as a professor because he fits right in with the faculty commissars:

I discussed the blind spots of American subversion with

here: