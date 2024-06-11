Comrades: Disney is fully demoralized.

Disney has announced a “Stories Matter” initiative that flags trigger warnings for its older problematic movies. Pride Day has morphed into Pride Month and Current Thing Forever. Vote with your wallets and allow me to translate DIEsney’s AWFL.DIE.NPC.PMC.AI copypasta word salad:

Stories shape how we see ourselves and everyone around us. So as storytellers, we have the power and responsibility to not only uplift and inspire, but also consciously, purposefully and relentlessly champion the spectrum of voices and perspectives in our world. Because happily ever after doesn't just happen. It takes effort. Effort we are making.

We will relentlessly push leftist propaganda on your children. Utopia doesn’t just happen. It takes effort for us to force it down your throats.

As part of our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, we are in the process of reviewing our library and adding advisories to content that includes negative depictions or mistreatment of people or cultures. Rather than removing this content, we see an opportunity to spark conversation and open dialogue on history that affects us all. We also want to acknowledge that some communities have been erased or forgotten altogether, and we're committed to giving voice to their stories as well.

As part of our ongoing commitment to stamp out wrongthink, we will remind you of every microaggression our purple-haired NGO commissars don’t like.

We can't change the past, but we can acknowledge it, learn from it and move forward together to create a tomorrow that today can only dream of. To that end, we've brought together a group of experts from outside our company to advise us as we assess our content and ensure it accurately represents our global audiences. As we embrace each other's stories, we embrace possibility. And that's why we're committed to doing the best we can to represent communities authentically. So people not only see the best in themselves, but the world can see it too.

We will change the past in order to control the future. “Experts” will shape our content so that it becomes unwatchable and our stock continues to tank. The world can see how demoralized we are.

Are you offended by these depictions?

“Beyond the Screen” explains why Disney theme parks removed greetings like “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls”, while allowing male employees to dress up as princesses in front of young girls - all in the name of “a more inclusive tomorrow”:

Disney has contracted a putrid alphabet soup of demoralized NGOs “at the forefront of driving narrative change in media and entertainment” to “increase our cultural competency”. These are the commissars who want to control your kids’ minds. They are negative “impacts” on Disney’s “double bottom line”: Revenue will fall as families flee, while costs swell to fund this bloated bureaucracy.

The original vs reimagined Disney business model:

Perhaps a former Disney employee named Peachy will build the next Disney:

Where is all the funding for these NGOs coming from? Are the people behind them just failed creatives who have found a more lucrative career grifting and dictating what others can create? I don’t have the stomach to write full pieces about each commissar, but their biographies are all farcically predictable:

In 2024 America, California’s Governor has appointed Commissar Vargas to the Board of Trustees of its universities and named a school after him - all for bragging about breaking immigration law and being gay. Meanwhile, founding fathers are problematic. Jose is the bad hombre who pushed MSM to stop using the term “illegal immigrant” and Tweeted fake photos to protest Trump’s wall:

His best-selling memoir, Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen, was published by HarperCollins in 2018. His second book, White Is Not a Country, will be published by Knopf in 2025. In 2020, Fortune named him one of its "40 under 40" most influential people in government and politics. Among other accolades he has received are the Freedom to Write Award from PEN Center USA and honorary degrees from Emerson College, Colby College, and the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Passionate about promoting equity in education for all students, he serves on the advisory board of TheDream.US, a scholarship fund for undocumented immigrant students; and, in 2022, California Governor Gavin Newsom appointed him to the Board of Trustees of California State University, the largest four-year public university system in the United States. An elementary school named after Vargas opened in his hometown of Mountain View, California in August 2019.

Even if you fail as the losing speechwriter in the biggest landslide since FDR, you get sinecures from USC. Harvard + Stanford + Cambridge = fully demoralized.

Saved the winner of the victimhood special olympics for last - a they/them disabled social justice advocate. What mental health counseling would they give to all the children and women abused, raped, and exploited by Hollywood’s monsters?

Who is responsible for this madness? Disney President Karey Burke bragged about having two queer children - one trans, one pansexual. What are the odds? She also pledged that half of all future DIEsney characters will be LGBTQIA or racial minorities:

DIEsney’s Head of DEI is overseeing all of the demoralization. Her biography is exactly what you’d expect.

Tinisha Agramonte is Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) of The Walt Disney Company. Agramonte leads Disney’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy, collaborating with business segments and leaders across the company to foster a culture of belonging.

She joined Disney in 2022 as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Talent Outreach & Development with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Based in Orlando, she led work to develop a DPEP DEI strategic plan and launch an integrated work group of key senior leaders to prioritize DEI efforts and drive effectiveness and efficiencies.

Prior to joining Disney, Agramonte served as the inaugural Chief Diversity Officer at Motorola Solutions. She also served in senior executive positions with the federal government as the CDO and Director for the Office of Civil Rights in the Department of Commerce; Assistant Administrator for Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights with the U.S. Small Business Administration; and Director of Diversity and Inclusion Outreach and Retention with the Department of Veterans Affairs. She architected and launched the First-Generation Professionals Initiative, a first-of-its-kind federal government diversity and inclusion program. She has nearly 30 years of experience working in the U.S., Europe and Asia in the diversity, civil rights, equal employment opportunity, and human relations arenas as a civil servant, consultant, university instructor, and trainer/facilitator.

As someone who grew up with Fantasia, Pixar, and Star Wars, I will never show Baby Yulia any Disney movies made after 2010 or take her to Disney World. The Godfather sums up my thoughts on the ongoing subversion: