How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Bryson's avatar
James Bryson
Jun 11, 2024

Wow, I didn’t realize the Disney TRASH HEAP was so colossal.

I knew they were sick but, this is projectile vomit sick.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Yuri Bezmenov and others
CJ Inglewood's avatar
CJ Inglewood
Jun 11, 2024

Yall need to realize children aren't their target audience anymore. Sure, you'll see kids at Disneyland and my 4 year old will still watch Sleeping Beauty on and endless loop. Their target audience is now the obese, purple-haired, Mickey Mouse ears wearing weirdos that get covered in Disney tattoos and make their love of the Mouse their sole (soul?) identity. That's who eats this shit up and cries when they release a new Star Wars trailer. It's creepy. My wife and I loved going to Disneyland when we were in college. It was a big part of us falling on love. But now, it's a soulless hellscape devoid of character and charm where everyone is glued to their phone to see how they can purchase the next thing and save 5 mins on a wait time. That said, that new Star Wars ride is pretty incredible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Yuri Bezmenov and others
72 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture