Yuri's extra spicy assessment of the demoralization damage and common themes from HBO's Sex and the City and Entourage, plus memes and classic TV/movie recommendations at the end
Comrades: Sex and the City (SATC) and Entourage were two of the most influential TV shows for for Gen X and Millennials, attracting tens of millions of viewers. SATC aired from 1998 to 2004; Entourage from 2004 to 2011. They are mirror images of the subversion of boys and girls into degenerate men and women. Today we’ll examine their impacts on toxic masculinity and femininity.
Both featured a group of friends celebrating their promiscuity and vapidity. The shows glamorized suspended animation, where Peter Pans and Tinker Bells can play in never never land forever with no consequences.
Both signaled the transition of NYC and LA from cities with distinctive cultures to a consoomer transplant monoculture and Karenland FUPAZ. Carrie Bradshaw, Vinnie Chase, and their friends are demoralized role models of materialism:
Both released movies after the TV series concluded, which were universally panned as cynical cash grabs. You only need to watch a few episodes of each as I did to recognize that they’re all the same formula. In NYC, you can go on Sex and the City tours that end at Magnolia Bakery. According to a friend who lives near there, lines of overweight Midwest tourists still stretch around the block to buy $5 cupcakes. SATC recently opened an immersive experience to celebrate its 25th anniversary, which looks exactly how you’d expect:
Carrie Bradshaw was a pseudonym for a real writer named Candace Bushnell. Now 64, she has expressed regret for never having children. Her lineage traces back to the Mayflower, but has ended with her:
There is a direct lineage from SATC/Entourage to Euphoria, another HBO production that is the most demoralized show of all time featuring high schoolers seeking hardcore sex, drugs, and trans:
There is a direct equine lineage from SJP to AOC:
How many women aspired to be Carrie Bradshaw, but have nothing to show for it except a cat and a studio apartment? How many men aspired to be Vinnie Chase, but have nothing to show for it except STDs and rehab? I know of several, but two examples stand out - a black pill and a white pill.
A 40-something coworker told me that Sex and the City inspired her to move to NYC. She got so drunk at our company holiday party that she could no longer stand, so we had to send her home in a cab. She loved to show us photos of her cat, nephews, and travels. Her sanpaku eyes contained a sadness that unsettled me every time I looked into them. After receiving negative feedback, she broke down in tears and left the company soon after.
A high school sports teammate loved Entourage, which influenced him to start drinking and partying as a freshman. Drunk or sober, he would always greet me with an enthusiastic “LLOYD, let’s hug it out bitch!” He was a talented athlete and received a D-1 scholarship. However, he lost the scholarship after too much drinking in college. I am happy to share that he turned his life around after that. He married his high school sweetheart, who had also lost her D-1 scholarship for the same reason. They have both been sober for over a decade. Now they live a happy, full life with a baby and several puppies.
The only redeemable parts of SATC/Entourage are their theme songs and Ari Gold, who is based on Ari Emanuel (Rahm Emanuel’s super-agent brother). He had some brilliant lines that would never be uttered on TV today (WTC featured in the first video):
Just playing devil's advocate here... Isn't this more of a reflection on the people who need a TV show to help them figure out who they are and are easily influenced by media or others on how to live their lives?
I watched plenty of HBO shows back in the day and I didn't feel the need to label myself a Carrie vs. Samantha. Nor did I watch any of the crime dramas like Sopranos and feel like I needed to use violence to solve my problems. That's just me, but I'm sure there are plenty of others who watched SATC, Entourage, etc. and walked away from them with their individual personalities and life goals still intact. To us, it was entertainment, not a guidebook to living.
Perhaps the real issue at play is the people themselves. Is it any different from what we've witnessed these last few years? With the majority flocking to adopt whatever "pandemic" measures everyone else was using, to get themselves injected with an untested shot?
I suspect we're living in a time where the majority of people are raised to be weak, dependent, and empty... Just waiting for someone or something to tell them what to do next, where to go, who to be. Is it really fair to blame TV shows for that? It's like blaming video games like Grand Theft Auto for gun violence and school shootings.
Never watched the 1st show, which looked totally creepy to me; never heard of the other 2.
Never had children. Wanted to, but never met right man at right time. From grade schooI on, life inevitably took them away at 1st spark of interest. In hindsight, don't regret. My parents were a match made on hell. End of lineage on this case is a good thing. Dead stop to the cycle of violence.
And in the last 3 years, seeing the train wreck our country has become, I have never been happier to be childless & alone.
I don't have an apartment or a cat. I do have a paid for minifarm with 2 rescue ponies, 4 chickens, 10 mostly rescued budgies, a senegal parrot (who was a companion to a rescue) & 2 dogs (1 rescue, 1 not). Giving homes to unwanted, dumped critters gives me meaning & heals my inner unwanted self.
And, some years after a neighbor stole my barn cat, a shed full of beautiful green & gold garden snakes explains explains the recent lack of mice.😁