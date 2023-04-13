Comrades: Welcome to Yuri’s FUPAZ (Federation of Urban Progressive Autonomous Zones) time machine. A special welcome to all the new subscribers who found this samizdat through Substack Notes - here’s a quick note on How To Manage your E-mail Inbox with Substack and my last post on How To Close the Deal. This post will contain many links to the Yuri archives.

The How To Visit Karenland FUPAZ series is this samizdat’s longest. Together, we have witnessed the demoralization and deterioration of SF, DC, Austin, and NYC which my family both immigrated to and escaped from. I explained the patterns of the FUPAZ caste system and unspoken rules, then imagined the tyrannical “smart 15-minute city” of the future. The full list of 22 FUPAZ can be found in my post on the world’s 50 most violent cities. I don’t plan to ever set foot in the ones I haven’t covered yet, but if you’d like to share photos to jointly publish here please e-mail yuribezmenov22 [at] protonmail.

Today, we will turn the clock back and juxtapose it to the modern day. There was once a time when cities were thriving. The destruction of American cities has one common denominator: “Progressivism”. Just as Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot, and Mao all believed they were making “progress”, so do the incompetent clowns running our cities into the ground. Under modern urban Progressivism, we may be witnessing the largest scale peacetime regression of human quality of life in history. Cities are experiencing the final stage of subversion after demoralization and crisis - normalization. Crime and degeneracy run rampant, while kids are indoctrinated into illiterate Green Guard activists in the FUPAZ anarcho-tyranny. George Soros is patting his DA pets on the head for driving real estate prices down so he can swoop in for pennies on the dollar. Bow down to the FUPAZ state religion of DIE and ESGsus!

***A quick note on Substack Notes: I have been blocked from commenting on Dan Rather’s Steady, Heather Cox Richardson, Seth Abramson (who I triggered in this Notes thread), and several other lefty Substackers for asking them questions like: What is a woman? How do you define anti-vax? The inmates don’t like what they see in the mirror. Notes is an interesting place to attempt to reason with demoralized people. Orange check vs blue check is friendly fire. Both platforms are vital to counter the domestic color revolution against free speech.

NYC in the 1930s:

NYC today:

The “reimagining” of Penn Station was an architectural crime:

The weekend before the Trump kangaroo court, a parking attendant at a garage across the street from Penn Station was robbed and shot. Moussa Diarra somehow fought off his assailant by seizing the gun and shooting the criminal. For this courageous act of self defense, he was initially arrested, handcuffed to his hospital bed, and charged with attempted murder before it was dropped. Black Lives Matter said nothing.

Anarcho-tyrannist Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has downgraded over half of all felony charges to misdemeanors. In contrast, he has burned years of resources to upgrade Trump’s charges from misdemeanor to felony. The Karens will climax for the first time in months, even as Bragg releases criminals who rob them. Meanwhile, Hunter Biden strolls around NYC as a free “artist” and is featured in the Georges Berges gallery in Soho.

Physiognomy check - pretentious soy bugman:

SF in 1906:

SF today:

Last week in SF, Cash App creator Bob Lee was stabbed to death just blocks away from Google’s office. Woke execs at Google and other big tech companies fund the progressive causes that led to this crime and suffering. It doesn’t matter if you are in a “nice” part of town or if you are rich; entering a FUPAZ is a risk that could lead to your demise at any moment. In his final moments, he tried to flag down a car to help him but it drove away. The most tragic twist in the story is that Bob had recently moved his family to Miami because SF had deteriorated. Now his father has to bury him and his two daughters will have to grow up without their father:

Philadelphia in the 1960s:

Philadelphia today:

Chicago in the 1940s:

Chicago today. It’s only going to get worse after they just elected new mayor Brandon Johnson, who is further left of Lori Lightfoot. A woman armed with a rifle entered Trump Chicago last week, but it got memory holed:

LA in the 1960s:

What people thought LA would look like in the future:

LA today. It’s only going to get worse after they just elected Karen Bass, who is further left of Eric Garcetti. He failed up to become US Ambassador to India because he knows a thing or two about slums:

Detroit in the 1950s:

Detroit today:

Austin in the 1980s:

Austin today:

Will Sergeant Daniel Perry be granted a pardon:

https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1644477012579348485?s=46&t=0c1FiWOiWcyAWfYmoA0XEg

London in the 1960s:

London today:

Paris in the 1890s:

Paris today:

Macron is a CCP court eunuch and WEF catamite:

Before “Progressivism” destroyed the cities of the World War II victors, the victors destroyed the cities of the vanquished. Winners write the history - it’s only a war crime if you lose. History books make little mention of these atrocities, which were just as bad as Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Ironically, these cities are now in better condition than the ones above.

Operation Meetinghouse leveled 16 square miles of Tokyo. 100,000+ civilians were killed and 1,000,000+ left homeless by the firebombings, making it the most destructive air attack in history.

Tokyo 1945:

Tokyo today:

The aptly named Operation Gomorrah killed 40,000+ civilians and destroyed 250,000+ homes in Hamburg.

Hamburg 1945:

Hamburg today:

The infamous Dresden firebombings incinerated 1,600 acres and killed 25,000+ civilians.

Dresden 1945:

Dresden today:

I welcome your opinions in the comments. How intentional was the destruction of American cities? Given the millions of lives affected, could it be classified as a war crime? While most FUPAZ residents’ bodies are still intact, their souls and minds have been incinerated. Here’s a framework to consider: