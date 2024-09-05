How To Appoint a Baizuo Manchurian Candidate VP
Tim Walz is the embodiment of woke white weakness, serving the CCP and The Squad as a court eunuch useful idiot - plus fresh Yuri original joyful coconut brat memes
Comrades: Tim Walz is the baizuo Manchurian candidate. Baizuo means “white left” in Chinese. It is a term used to describe the pathetic world view of woke Caucasians like Tim Walz, White Dudes for Harris, and AWFLs. The full Yuri glossary of subversive Orwellian doublespeak terms can be found here.