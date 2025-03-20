Comrades: Bromances between great men of history are rare and precious.

A bromance is a strong bond between men. They get each other like brothers from other mothers. Bromances can start with a joke, troll, or a simple “what’s up bro”. The banter is mostly lighthearted, but can seamlessly dive into the most profound topics. All free speech, no judgments. Bromances blossom with shared experiences, values, and senses of humor. Bros always have each other’s backs.

Trump and Elon have formed a unique bromance over the past year. After Trump was shot in Pennsylvania, Elon endorsed him. The latter has crashed at Mar-a-Lago and set up shop in the White House to run DOGE. Both are builders with indefatigable energy, shitposting troll instincts, and complementary skill sets. Trump is the old school New York real estate and media mogul. Elon is the new school Silicon Valley tech wizard. Despite immense wealth, they still have the common touch. Individually, each is a beast; combined, they are a force of nature. They are two lions battling the leftist hyenas.

During Trump’s first term, he had no backup. The entire machine focused fire on him and fomented a color revolution to take him down. Now he has exponentially more reinforcements beyond Elon. JD Vance, an upgraded Cabinet, and an army of anons and autists are advancing his agenda. All four generations are clicking in harmony to win the mimetic war. Trump is the boomer god emperor. Elon is the Gen X field marshal. Vance is the millennial crown prince and heir apparent. DOGE and Big Balls are the Zoomer lieutenants. Millions more bromances have bloomed in the group chat revolution.

Like father, like son:

The longhouse is the opposite of bromance, full of fake passive-aggressive cattiness. Its DNC.AWFL.PMC are overwhelmed. They cannot update their NPC chips fast enough to respond coherently. As soon as they cobble together copy pasta to retort Trump, Elon, JD, and battalions of memesmiths have fired off numerous other messages that make their heads explode. They have lost all sense of humor and can only passive aggressively snark from the sidelines. DOGE accomplishes in a day what used to take years. We are running AI, they are stuck on an analog IBM mainframe.

We are also witnessing a generational changing of the guard. Many of Trump’s appointees are the youngest people to occupy those positions in their lifetimes. His administration is full of millennial class traitors like Vance, Hegseth, Kash, and Miller. They have hardened their resolves and shitposting skills from battling leftists within the Demoralized DIEvy League. In contrast, Mitch McConnell has been in Senate since before they were born and GOP RINOs are going extinct. MSM has attacked Trump’s mentees for being “unqualified”, but that is a badge of honor when “qualified” means loyal to the regime and incompetent. A commissar is not permitted to lead the Swamp Politburo without many years of loyal service.

Trump and Elon is the most consequential bromance in American history since the founding fathers. Not all bromances last forever. Alpha male battles can get ugly if conflict arises. That is why the left is doing everything they can to drive a wedge between them. Both have flaws, factions, and competing agendas. Ultimately, they deserve respect because have put their lives on the line. We are all on this roller coaster together. There will be ups and downs. But if this bromance can hold, it will usher in a golden age as American turns 250.

PS: Elder millennials know how to Make America Fun Again because they grew up during the last golden age of culture and bromance:

PPS: The Red Guards are holding a struggle session against Elon:

PPPS: The New Yorker published 9,000 words on “The Battle for the Bros”, which shows they still don’t get it. Do you think the author of the piece has any idea what a bromance is or how to appeal to younger men? If you prompted AI to generate a “Brooklyn soy bugman”, you’d get Andrew Marantz: