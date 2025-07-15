Comrades: Rule #76 - no excuses, play like a champion!

Wedding Crashers opened 20 years ago on July 15, 2005. It made history as the first R-rated comedy to gross over $200 million at the box office. The reasons why the film was so funny and successful are the same reasons why it would never be made today. Every minute featured a hilarious joke that modern audiences would find offensive. Americans bantered with its many quotable lines for years after, a phenomenon that no longer exists. We fractured from a nation in on the same joke to one snickering at countless inside jokes.

“That was my first Asian!”

“You motorboatin’ son of a bitch, you old sailor you.”

“I’ve got a stage five clinger.”

“Well, the guy wants to run for president, he thinks Moby Dick is a venereal disease.”

“Aaaahhh, I'm hang-gliding! Take a good picture, honey, I'm dead!"

Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson formed the perfect charismatic comedic duo as fast-talking Jeremy Gray and sappy John Beckwith. Many of their iconic moments were improvised. Christopher Walken stole every scene in his signature style as the patriarch of the Cleary family. Bradley Cooper launched into stardom playing the ultimate douche. Will Ferrell made an absurd cameo as a funeral crasher. Every man in America developed a crush on Rachel McAdams and Isla Fisher. Vaughn, Wilson, Ferrell, and Wilson’s brother Luke formed the core of the Frat Pack that collaborated in other classics like Zoolander, Old School, and Anchorman.

The premise was debaucherous, but the message wholesome. Partying and one night stands grow tiresome for the crasher duo. They end up falling in love and getting married. After Wedding Crashers, the quality of and demand for comedy movies crashed. Political correctness stifled writers’ rooms and turned comedy into clapter. Streaming and podcasts offered funnier alternatives at home. Movie ticket prices skyrocketed to the point where it’s only worth it to see action movies with special effects on the big screen.

Chart from an excellent piece by Hollywood mastermind Roy Price

On its 20th birthday, we raise a toast to Wedding Crashers. It will always be the greatest movie about one of the best days of our lives. A time capsule of a fun, happy, and irreverent America. Let’s carry on its legacy every wedding season. Go to every wedding you are invited to because they remind you what life is all about. Mingle with the oldest and youngest wedding guests. Don’t forget to sign the guest book. And hit the dance floor hard. SHOUT!

