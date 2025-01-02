Comrades: Happy New Year!

Yuri Bezmenov passed away 32 years ago and gave his famous speech about subversion 41 years ago. If he were alive today, he would marvel that everything he predicted in 1984 came true. He tried to warn us. All honor to his name. Let’s refresh ourselves with his wisdom to understand what we dealing with - the best way to subvert subversion is laughter.

Here is a compilation of his most legendary quotes:

"As I mentioned before, exposure to true information does not matter anymore. A person who is demoralized is unable to assess true information. The facts tell him nothing, even if I shower him with information, with authentic proof, with documents and pictures. He will refuse to believe it. That's the tragedy of the situation of demoralization."

People all over the Earth whether they praise America or bitterly criticize her, look upon you as the only hope for mankind's survival and the last stronghold of freedom. Some may not think in these idealistic terms, but they certainly enjoy the fruits of your civilization often forgetting to be grateful for them.

“My dear friends, I think you are in big trouble. Whether you believe it or not, YOU ARE AT WAR. And you may lose this war very soon, together with all your affluence and freedoms, unless you start defending yourselves… The driving force of this war has very little to do with natural aspirations of people for better lives and greater freedoms. If at all, these aspirations are being used and taken advantage of by the manipulators and progenitors of the war. The real driving force of this war of aggression is IDEOLOGY — something you cannot eat, wear or store for a “rainy day”. An integral part of this war of ideology is IDEOLOGICAL SUBVERSION — the process of changing the perception of reality in the minds of millions of peoples all over the world. The late comrade Andropov, the former head of the Soviet KGB called this war of Communist aggression, “the final struggle for the MINDS and hearts of the people”.”

“In the context of the USA, most of these nasty things are done to America by Americans with the ideological help of the Communist subverters. Most of the actions are overt, legitimate, and easily identifiable. The only trouble is - they are “stretched in time”. In other words, the process of subversion is such a long-term process that an average individual, due to the short time-span of his historical memory, is unable to perceive the process of subversion as a constent and willful effort. That is exactly how it is intended to be: like the small hand of your watch. You know it moves, but you CAN NOT SEE it moving…

Ideological subversion is the process which is legitimate overt and open, you can see it with your own eyes. All you can do, all Americans needs to do is to unplug their bananas from their ears, open up their eyes and they can see. There is no mystery. It has nothing to do with espionage. I know that espionage and intelligence gathering looks more romantic, it sells more to the audience through the advertising, probably. That's why your Hollywood producers are so crazy about James Bond type of thrillers. But in reality, the main emphasis of the KGB is not in the area of intelligence at all. According to my opinion and the opinion of many defectors of my caliber, only about 15% of time, money and manpower is spent on espionage as such. The other 85% percent is a slow process which we call either ideological subversion or active measures, or psychological warfare. What it basically means is, to change the perception of reality, of every American, to such an extent that despite an abundance of information no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their family, their community and their country. It's a great brainwashing process which goes very slow and is divided into four basic stages. The first one being demoralization. It takes from fifteen to twenty years to demoralize a nation. Why that many years? Because this is the minimum number of years required to educate on generation of students in the country of your enemy, exposed to the ideology of the enemy. In other words, Marxism, Leninism ideology is being pumped into the soft heads of at least three generations of American students, without being challenged or contra-balanced by the basic values of Americanism, American patriotism. Most of the activity of the department was to compile huge amount, volume of information on individuals who were instrumental in creating public opinion. Publishers, editors, journalists, actors, educationalists, professors of political science, members of Parliament, representatives of business circles.

“To demoralize America’s PROTECTIVE FORCES it is enough to make your kids call the police “pigs” and “fascists” for a decade, disband police agencies watching over subverters and radicals by calling them “spies” (that is exactly what American Union of Civil Liberties did), stage campaign after campaign of discreditation and “investigation” of the wrongdoings” of the police, and in 20 years you arrive at the present situation, when the majority of civilian population of this nation is virtually without civil laws or protection from murderers, lunatics, criminals, etc. Can you now expect your police and civil authorities to protect you and your family in case of terrorist attack or a major civil disturbance?”

“Marxist-Leninist ideology coated in various indigenous “social theories” have greatly contributed to the process of American family break-up. The trend recently is changing in the opposite direction, but many generations of Americans, brought up in broken families, are already adults lacking one of the most vital qualities for the survival of a nation —LOYALTY. A child who has not learned to be loyal to his family will hardly make a loyal citizen. Such child may grow into adult who is loyal to the State though. The USSR example is rather revealing in this case.”

“In the struggle for the ‘final victory of Communism’, the goal of the subverter is to substitute, as slowly and painlessly as possible, the concept of loyalty for NATION with loyalty to the “Big Brother” welfare state, who gives everything and is able to TAKE everything, including personal freedom — from every citizen. If that objective is successfully achieved, the subverter does not need any nuclear warheads and tanks and may not even need the physical military INVASION. All that will be needed is to ‘elect’ a ‘progressive thinking’ president who will be voted to power by Americans, who have been addicted to welfare and ‘security’ as defined by Soviet [Marxist] subverters.”

“Racial and ethnic interrelations is one of the most vulnerable areas for demoralization. There is not a single Communist country where racial groups are ‘equal’ and enjoy as much freedom to develop themselves culturally and economically as in America. Actually, there are not too many “capitalist” countries where ethnic minorities have it as good as in the USA. I have been to many countries of the world and I can state to you, my dear Americans, that your society is the least discriminatory.”

Fireside chat:

Long-form lecture:

Today is also my third anniversary on Substack. All of my posts started with “How To” except for this one. Here are the reasons why I picked up a pen and started writing as Yuri on Substack:

Here is a satirical sex diary of a demoralized PMC NPC - Professional Managerial Class Non-Player Character. It made the short list of the Passage Press fiction award:

Lt Col Alexander Vindman aka Colonel Cringeman thought that I was the real Yuri Bezmenov and a KGB agent after I trolled him:

’s debut post on Substack last year was a deep dive on Yuri:

***A reminder on this samizdat’s privacy policy: As an Anon, I take privacy seriously. I will protect the privacy and anonymity of my readers, myself, and any private citizens I write about. I will never fabricate, exaggerate, or dox. However, public figures are fair game for spicy skewering. Unlike the leftists who block, ban, and smear, I am open to well reasoned critiques on opinions and factual errors.

Substack Live AMA ICYMI during the holidays:

What would you like to see more of in 2025? What stories are you encountering in the world that I can help amplify? As always, feel free comment, DM, or e-mail yuribezmenov22 [at] protonmail [dot] com.