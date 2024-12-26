How To Party on Substack Live

Comrades: Happy Boxing Day! The festive season continues. On 12/19, I hosted a Substack Live to celebrate the holidays and 25K.

Above is the video and below is the audio recording (starts 20 seconds in). The Q&A weaved all over the place from Lt Col Cringeman thinking I was the real Yuri and a KGB spy, visiting Russia, making America fun again over the next four years, Substack’s mature yet mischievous culture, Biden’s CCP pedo pardons, drones, Luigi, Canada, conferences, the worst kids’ music, and favorite Christmas music.

The video is fixed on this image, so if you prefer audio it’s embedded further down and a transcript is also available for paid subs (top right button):

Might do a piece expanding on this note: