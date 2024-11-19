Comrades: The 4B movement has subverted South Korea and is now invading America. B stands for ‘bi’, which means ‘no’ in Korean. The 4 cult rules are:

No sex with men (비섹스; bisekseu)

No giving birth (비출산; bichulsan)

No dating men (비연애; biyeonae)

No marriage with men (비혼; bihon)