DOWNFALL: KAMALA (4 min video)

Comrades: The joy is gone!

The Kamala Downfall video is above and on Twitter here:

https://x.com/yuribezmenov22/status/1854223462518173910

Full script below. For previous struggle session episodes featuring Elon, Harvard, NPR, Jordan Peterson, and Lomez, check out the Videos section here. Hat tip again to my collaborator, Hector Herrera - check out his work at www.deadlenin.com and our podcast here.

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Subtitles:

Election results are coming in.

Trump is leading in all the swing states.

Republicans will win the Senate,

and they’re closing in on the House.

It’s a Red Wave.

That's misinformation.

Call Shapiro and Whitmer to fortify the election with 3AM vote dumps like 2020.

Kamala... Shapiro…

Shapiro hates you for not picking him as VP.

Trump is going to Make America Great Again.

If you can’t understand my word salads and want to quit like 92% of my staffers, GTFO.

I grew up in a middle class family!

Where is the brat coconut joy?!

Democracy was on the ballot!

My messaging was perfect:

Nonstop fearmongering about abortions, Russia, and fascism!

Goebbels said fear would get NPCs to obey.

Where are BLM, Antifa, and the DOJ/FBI SS?!

All the P Diddy party celebrities like Beyonce and JLo were shilling for me.

The Washington Post should have endorsed me.

Kamala, the people no longer believe MSM and Hollywood propaganda.

Shove more censorship, illegals, drag queens, wars, and DEI/ESG down their throats!

Perhaps we should have held an open primary.

I’M SPEAKING! WHEN WE FIGHT, WE WIN!

MAGA voters are racist, sexist, fascist

xenophobic, homophobic, transphobic deplorable garbage!

Throw them into anti-vaxxer concentration camps!

Grab their guns! Tell the teachers’ unions to seize their children

and force them to undergo gender affirming care!

We must arrest Trump, Elon, RFK, and Tulsi

for protecting free speech and avoiding World War 3.

They are worse than Hitler and Stalin!

We’re not going back.

Let’s turn the page, even though I was the incumbent.

Coach Walz is so folksy and not gay!

Every minority group turned into right wing white supremacist Nazis!

At least college educated white women

vote blue no matter who

because they are so demoralized

they worship abortion as sacred!

It’s OK, California will pay for our child castration/murder.



We did it, Joe.

Maybe he’ll step down so I can be president for a month.

Where's Dougie?

Probably at a White Dudes for Harris spin class.

Fetch me my wine.

What can be,

Unburdened by what has been…