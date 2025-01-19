Comrades: Assimilation is the most critical component of successful immigration policy. America is a country, not an economic zone. Unity is our strength, not diversity.

America has always embraced immigrants who embrace America. We have a distinct history and culture that welcomes newcomers who assimilate into them. After the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, ~100 million foreign-born people and their children have become part of America. They now comprise ~30% of the population. That is an unprecedented level of mass migration in human history, a record high that far surpasses the Ellis Island period. The only way it can work is assimilation, especially since this wave mostly originated from non-European countries. However, the left has weaponized immigration by pushing for even higher amounts, conflating legal with illegal, and insisting that assimilation is unnecessary or bad because America is a racist white supremacist country. A balkanized salad bowl is destroying the melting pot and tearing the nation's fabric. It is a recipe for disaster.

Limited merit-based legal immigration with full assimilation is the only acceptable form of immigration. Assimilation is the responsibility of the immigrants. If they don’t like American culture, then they should return to their original countries. Our current system incentivizes the exact opposite with migrants demanding American culture accommodate theirs. I say this as the American born son of immigrants. Today, I will break down the three types of assimilation, estimate how many post-1965 immigrants fit into each cohort, and propose the way forward.

Traditional Assimilation: 30%

Traditional assimilation is the successful adoption of heritage American values and culture. These patriots are grateful for the opportunity to become American citizens. We believe in the American dream, raise families under full loyalty to the flag, and would fight and die for its ideals. Hard work and ingenuity are rewarded. We understand the importance of the First and Second Amendments, while contributing to our communities and befriending fellow citizens from all walks of life. Oftentimes these immigrants remind Americans what they take for granted and renew the fight for liberty. Prominent examples include Elon Musk, Harmeet Dhillon, Kash Patel, Yuri Sr, and Navy SEAL, doctor, and astronaut Jonny Kim.

Non assimilation: 40%

All ~20 million illegal immigrants fall into this category, though we don’t know exactly how many there are. This category also includes “legal” loophole exploiters like anchor babies, Dreamers, asylum fraudsters, Temporary Protected Status, and H1B scammers. By breaking the law and gaming the system to enter and remain in America, they have disqualified themselves from citizenship in a nation of laws. Culturally, non assimilation means no effort has been made to integrate into American society. They live in enclaves where they never socialize with anyone outside of their ethnicity or mother country. There is minimal understanding of English, much less our nation’s civics and mores. Many are hiding in the shadows, toiling in low wage jobs supplemented with any welfare they can scrounge. This comes at the expense of citizens’ wages and taxes, as well as national cohesion. Almost all should be deported. Prominent examples are making headlines every day with their heinous crimes, enabled and emboldened by the Biden regime.

Woke assimilation: 30%

Although this group speaks English and interacts with the rest of society, they actively hate and undermine America and cause more damage than the non-assimilators. They have assimilated into the woke culture that seeks to tear our country down. It is not a matter of race or religion, but they make all immigrants look bad the same way AWFLs make white Americans look bad. Whenever they speak of American values, they are twisting them for personal or political gain. They believe that America oppresses them, yet they stay to grift through the astroturfed “resistance” industrial complex. The demoralization agents are deeply embedded in our institutions as DEI/ESG commissars, weaponizing their identities and loyalty to their mother countries or globalist masters. They have taken over the megaphone on college campuses, mainstream media, and big tech. Some have attained powerful positions in government from districts transformed by mass migration. Prominent examples include AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Pramila Jayapal, Alejandro Mayorkas, Claudine Gay, and Queen Kamala.

Is woke assimilation rebel in the streets, colonized in the sheets?

The path forward for this group is the most complicated. Many of them were naturalized or born American citizens. Ideally, they will change their minds and seek traditional assimilation. They can drop their foreign flags in exchange for the red white and blue, just like the Italians, Irish, and many others who came before them. Chances are they won’t because, as Yuri warned, you cannot reason with a demoralized person. The other option is to subvert their subversion. We must cut off their sources of funding and defeat their toxic ideas. They should never be let near power again. If they can’t bear it and want to leave, we should facilitate their exit.

