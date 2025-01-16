Comrades: Joe Biden’s legacy is a rancid shart that will be memory holed. The coverup of his senility was the crime that enabled all the other crimes. His downfall is the downfall of the entire propaganda machine.

Biden was by far the worst president of my lifetime. His legacy is uniquely meta because it is an indictment on the memory hole itself. Every time he faltered, MSM propagandists gaslighted. More Americans saw through the Pravda level gaslighting and spinning because it was so blatant. Don’t believe your lying eyes! As the disasters worsened, the Streisand Effect grew. Biden showed once and for all that the emperor has no clothes. An incapacitated president was installed through a “fortified” election. His handlers pushed all-in with a 2-7 off-suit. Trump called their bluff with a legendary debate knockout blow that summed up the past four years: “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either.”

After Sleepy Joe retires to the nursing home where he should have resided for the past decade, leftist historians and commentators will memory hole his entire presidency because it implicates them in malfeasance. They sacrificed their careers and credibility for a cadaver. The more time goes by and damage uncovered, the uglier the cover-up of his senility will get. He was the final flail of an imploding regime. His stubborn pride not only led to his downfall, but it also wrecked the entire Democrat machine that he and his cronies built for 50 years. The social contract was collateral damage. Our justice system, politicians, economy, “science”, and “experts” will never be trusted the same away again. It will take decades to reestablish a high trust society, if ever. We should never forget what they did to our country.

Today, let’s send Biden off with his most enduring images and memes.

Checking watch as bodies return from Afghanistan

In August 2021, the Taliban overran Afghanistan. Biden was asleep at the wheel during the disastrous chain of events. 13 American soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber during the desperate final days. When their bodies were repatriated, he checked his watch. The families of the fallen were despondent over his disrespect. MSM claimed the mission was a regrettable blip on a successful exit from Afghanistan, while the commander in chief refused to take responsibility for the calamity. His body count piled up with over a million killed in the wars that broke out after our enemies saw how weak he was.

10% for the big guy

Who was actually running the country? The Biden crime family had the most to gain, so they used their patriarch as an ATM puppet. Jill Biden called the shots. Hunter Biden received a pardon for his many crimes serving as a bagman while playing with guns, hookers, and crack. 10% for the big guy and his family!

Blinken stares into the abyss

Tony Blinken’s forlorn face behind bumbling Biden on Air Force One summed up the regime’s self imprisonment. He symbolized the cowardice of bootlickers, who could not speak out because they wanted to protect themselves. Every time Biden gaffed and glitched out, he cringed as we did. His “elite” credentials from Dalton, Harvard, and Columbia turned his spine and brain into mush. The cabinet only met 7 times during Biden’s entire term. Move along, nothing to see here…

I did that!

Record inflation from Biden’s reckless spending made Americans 25% poorer. DEI Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen insisted that the inflation was transitory. The cost of staples like gas, food, housing, healthcare, and education skyrocketed. We were told the Inflation Reduction Act would bring down inflation, but the useful idiots falsely claimed that rate of inflation coming down meant prices were declining. No one believed the fake job reports, which were later revised down.

Look, fat!

The Biden regime held a contempt for American citizens that was unprecedented. He barked at voters with nonsensical slurs like “Look, fat!” and “Dog faced pony soldier.” American women were raped and murdered by illegals that he let in. Many Americans lost their jobs including yours truly because he demonized the unvaccinated and wished them a “winter of severe illness and death”, while falsely claiming that the jabs would stop the spread. If you complained about any of this, he smeared you as a “danger to democracy”. The optics of the blood red speech were genocidal. His rhetoric further divided the country. Many Americans returned the sentiment with the famous “F*** Joe Biden” chant that Orwellian reporters called “Let’s Go Brandon.”

President Teleprompter

Biden’s downfall unfolded slowly, then suddenly. His handlers hid him as best they could. They prepared him with teleprompter scripts and cheat cards to take softballs from regime propagandists. They pulled a hail mary by scheduling a debate early before the conventions, only for him to deliver the worst performance of all time. Sensing blood in the water, the Democrat piranhas swarmed in. Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, and Kamala staged a coup “For Democracy”. The downfall of Biden led to the downfall of Kamala and the entire regime.

The Swamp’s final looting spree

In 2020, MSM propagandists had pre-scripted his legacy. Biden was the decent centrist statesman who would reestablish normalcy while banishing MAGA and Trump forever. He ran on the hoax that Trump called white supremacists “very fine people”. After the DNC colluded with rivals to drop out, they insisted that his empty rallies and basement campaigning generated 15 million more votes than Obama. Then his leftist handlers ran rampant for four years. The adults were back in charge!

Unburdened by reelection in late 2024, Biden seemed rejuvenated. His legacy was the opposite of the script and MAGA was so back that he put on a Trump hat. On his way out, he commuted the sentences of child murderers and honored crony commissars like Hillary and Soros. He was PINO - President in Name Only. Trump was the real leader for the final year of Biden’s term, while the regime tried to imprison and assassinate him during his campaign. The wave of populism has swept out Biden and Trudeau - now it will spread across the Atlantic to end Macron, Starmer, and Scholz’s careers.

Spicy memes:

Live by the hoax, die by the hoax: